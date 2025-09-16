The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean's avatar
Sean
4h

With all due respect, you can’t recommend the 3rd book in the trilogy of 5 without having read the first two. It won’t make any sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
1h

I greatly enjoyed these books. I don't know why but I preferred reading the books than watching the TV series.

By a curious coincidence, the number 42 might just be the answer to the Middle East crisis. Yes seriously.

It will ultimately be solved by theological means, not by military force.

The word "Israel" appears in 42 verses in the Koran. And these 42 verses can completely undermine Hamas. See this for details:

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/our-quran-proves-israel-belongs-to

Douglas Adams could see no need for fairies at the bottom of the garden. I so wish that he had not died. He and Richard Dawkins would have made a formidable double act.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNYD-nPY29o

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture