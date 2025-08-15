The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

The deep state agenda run by the money people mold and create the direction of this government! We the people by the people, and for the people is their enemy and it’s time we reverse it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture