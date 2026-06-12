Do we really need to be forced to eat folic acid? & Today's Must-Reads (12 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Iranian media publishes 14-point draft peace memorandum with US…
Pentagon evacuated after anthrax sensor triggered…
Vance’s chief of staff leaves…
Europe pushing Ukrainian refugees to return home and fight…
UK Defence Secretary resigns…
Germany army chief: Russia could invade NATO by 2029…
Limerick crash victim suspected to be hired assassin…
How American progressives exported eugenics to Nazi Germany…
Milei proposes legal status for AI corporations in Argentina…
Labour’s phone scanning plan is straight out of North Korea…
Supply shocks, inflation, and the end of “normal” are coming…
Climate agenda has quietly captured global ISO standards…
Smartphones are measurably reducing birth rates in younger women…
…and many more stories below.
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