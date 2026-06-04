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Rightly so, the Henry Nowak analysis continues. Apparently, the media and politicians are allowed to use the word ‘rage’ when discussing an imported BLM story but not for emotive realities around the corner. Today’s edition adds two further layers: how the unnoticed, slow-motion British revolution began in the police force in the ‘80s and how current police diversity training leaves officers ‘controlled and pressured’ to adopt certain ideas.

On the Iran front, the UN’s nuclear watchdog has concluded that the US-Israeli war (to protect the world from Iran’s nuclear madness) has actually created more nuclear risks than existed previously. And why is the mainstream media still saying there’s a ceasefire when strikes suggest otherwise?

The WHO is declaring heat deaths as a global emergency but failing to adjust for an ageing population, which, you guessed it, means there aren’t really any more heat deaths. All of this climate nonsense is great to transfer power from member states to Brussels, but now the EU is stuck with both the ideology and its consequences: bureaucracy - the slow moving tanker which is impossible to turn around.

We also hear from Sen. Ron Johnson who discusses findings linking Covid vaccines with increased cancer risks.