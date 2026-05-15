Divers find underwater bomb during routine maintenance of reservoir dam & Today's Must-Reads (15 May 2026)
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Secret Service and Chinese police in 30-minute physical standoff…
White House staff binned everything Chinese officials handed them…
Xi invoked the Thucydides Trap…
Chinese ships passed through Hormuz overnight…
Iran has deployed midget submarines to the Hormuz seabed…
Why did HMRC not penalise Angela Rayner?
Declassified: Britain ran secret black propaganda operations…
CIA director held secret talks with Cuba’s interior minister…
Supply chain stage two is coming — and it dwarfs the fuel crisis…
Government inflation figures are being quietly manipulated…
Honda posts first loss in 70 years after EV strategy collapses…
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