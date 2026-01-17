Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

For weeks, UK Prime Minister Starmer was threatening the country with mandatory Digital IDs. If you didn’t have one, you wouldn’t be able to work. Of course, that ploy, especially with the historically anti-ID-papers UK population, was never going to work. So, last week, they shelved that idea to much fanfare.

But, as we all knew, that wasn’t going to be the end of the matter. Yesterday, we were told Digital IDs will still be installed but instead of being mandatory, they will be voluntary.

Instead of being able to blame the state for removing your rights, via mandatory Digital Ids, you will be solely to blame when you need one to function in modern society.

This sneaky process of voluntarily forcing you to have a Digital ID has already been rolled out to directors of companies. No longer can you run a company without a Digital ID. You can shut your business down and run it as a self-employed trade but this latest move means that in the very near future this won’t be possible either.

Chief secretary to the prime minister, Darren Jones, has said that everyone will want a Digital ID to make their lives easier. What he really means is that everyone will want a Digital ID just to be able to live. But it will be voluntary and if you don’t want one and can’t survive, there will always be the new suicide pods - I joke - I hope.

Jones says whilst the new system will be voluntary it “will ultimately offer access to nearly all public service - barring the NHS.” How long do we give it before you are denied healthcare because the NHS has become part of the ID system?

“if you think about administrative services in government, passports, driving licences, eligibility for welfare payments, payments to the tax man, money you might receive, how you access your childcare provision.”

Want to travel? Drive? Receive benefits? Or pay your taxes? Well you won’t be able to do so without a Digital ID. But remember, it’s completely voluntary.

Over in Greece, Yanis Varoufakis, former MP and thorn in the side of the EU, has been summoned to the police headquarters to be interrogated by the Greek drug enforcement department.

His crime? In a recent podcast, Yanis admitted to taking ecstasy, once, in Australia. Even more ridiculous, this happened 36 years ago.

Yanis says “Here, in Europe, many people still live under the illusion that we have liberty, rationality and freedom. We don’t. Dark forces are at work, pushing us into a postmodern version of the Dark Ages.

So, beware, people! They are out to take away the last remnants of autonomy and freedom we have left. Resistance is, literally, existence.”

The optics are obvious - comply with the EU or they will hound you for the rest of your life.

Why ‘Idiots’ Think They’re Intelligent — Schopenhauer Why do the least competent people feel the most certain? Schopenhauer explained it long before psychology named it. This is the Dunning–Kruger effect—confidence without understanding.

The Most Surprising Features English Has That Other Languages Don’t From its unusual number system and plurals to its articles, rare sounds, complex vowels, and the famous “th” pronunciation, you’ll see why English is typologically unusual.

