For weeks, UK Prime Minister Starmer was threatening the country with mandatory Digital IDs. If you didn’t have one, you wouldn’t be able to work. Of course, that ploy, especially with the historically anti-ID-papers UK population, was never going to work. So, last week, they shelved that idea to much fanfare.
But, as we all knew, that wasn’t going to be the end of the matter. Yesterday, we were told Digital IDs will still be installed but instead of being mandatory, they will be voluntary.
Instead of being able to blame the state for removing your rights, via mandatory Digital Ids, you will be solely to blame when you need one to function in modern society.
This sneaky process of voluntarily forcing you to have a Digital ID has already been rolled out to directors of companies. No longer can you run a company without a Digital ID. You can shut your business down and run it as a self-employed trade but this latest move means that in the very near future this won’t be possible either.
Chief secretary to the prime minister, Darren Jones, has said that everyone will want a Digital ID to make their lives easier. What he really means is that everyone will want a Digital ID just to be able to live. But it will be voluntary and if you don’t want one and can’t survive, there will always be the new suicide pods - I joke - I hope.
Jones says whilst the new system will be voluntary it “will ultimately offer access to nearly all public service - barring the NHS.” How long do we give it before you are denied healthcare because the NHS has become part of the ID system?
“if you think about administrative services in government, passports, driving licences, eligibility for welfare payments, payments to the tax man, money you might receive, how you access your childcare provision.”
Want to travel? Drive? Receive benefits? Or pay your taxes? Well you won’t be able to do so without a Digital ID. But remember, it’s completely voluntary.
Over in Greece, Yanis Varoufakis, former MP and thorn in the side of the EU, has been summoned to the police headquarters to be interrogated by the Greek drug enforcement department.
His crime? In a recent podcast, Yanis admitted to taking ecstasy, once, in Australia. Even more ridiculous, this happened 36 years ago.
Yanis says “Here, in Europe, many people still live under the illusion that we have liberty, rationality and freedom. We don’t. Dark forces are at work, pushing us into a postmodern version of the Dark Ages.
So, beware, people! They are out to take away the last remnants of autonomy and freedom we have left. Resistance is, literally, existence.”
The optics are obvious - comply with the EU or they will hound you for the rest of your life.
Why ‘Idiots’ Think They’re Intelligent — Schopenhauer
Why do the least competent people feel the most certain? Schopenhauer explained it long before psychology named it. This is the Dunning–Kruger effect—confidence without understanding.
WEF: Donald Trump set to dominate Davos 2026
Trump is leading the largest US delegation ever to Davos, comprising five cabinet secretaries and other senior officials.
Nigel Farage to attend Davos conference he derided as ‘jaunt’ for ‘globalists’
The populist politician, who is leading in UK opinion polls, is due to appear at the event, according to people familiar with the matter, even though he previously said his party would “reject the influence” of the WEF.
Why Trump wants Canada - Expansion is America’s manifest destiny
Canada’s existence can be viewed as a defensive play against American expansionism.
European allies voice concern over UK military budget and capability
Britain is under pressure to do more ‘heavy lifting’ as it faces a £28 billion shortfall in defence budget despite pledges to send funds and troops to Ukraine.
US Hackers Reportedly Caused a Blackout in Venezuela
The blackout was caused by a cyberattack, the first time the US government has ever been publicly reported to have carried out such a hacking operation. US forces also used hacking capabilities to disable Venezuelan air defense radar ahead of the incursion
Trump appoints Blair, Kushner and Rubio to Gaza ‘board of peace’
The White House said the seven-strong “founding executive board” will also include Trump’s special envoy, the property developer Steve Witkoff; the World Bank president, Ajay Banga; and the president’s son-in-law and long-time adviser Jared Kushner.
A Look Back at New York City’s First Flirtation with Socialism
This isn’t New York City’s first dance with socialists. Though few readers may remember Vito Marcantonio and the American Labor Party, they were—like Mamdani and the DSA today—a force to be reckoned with in 1930s and 1940s New York.
New York’s Ridiculous Energy Policy Way Off The Edge Of The Cliff
The wind and solar facilities that were supposed to be generating electricity by now have mostly not been built, and the few that have been built generate very little and at inconvenient times. The natural gas plants that are the backbone of the current system and were thought to be obsolete and ready for closure have gotten seven years older without any useful upgrades or replacements under construction.
Final Frontier? The Stampede To Put AI Data Centers In Space
Google recently unveiled Project Suncatcher, a research “moonshot” aiming to build a data center in space. The tech giant plans to use a constellation of solar-powered satellites, which would run on its own TPU chips and transmit data to one another via lasers.
Trump Wants $500 Billion More for the Pentagon As Deficits Mount
Trump ways he wants to spend half a trillion more dollars on military spending, even as federal spending persists at Biden-Era levels and interest on the debt climbs ever upward.
China remains key financial lifeline for Iran’s revolutionary guards, intel agency says
Demand for Iranian oil is allowing the country’s main branch of armed forces to withstand years of Western sanctions
Energy and Wealth: The Correlation That Built Nations
The energy-wealth correlation isn’t just historical observation — it’s economic law. Prosperity requires power, and those who control abundant, affordable energy will dominate economically. It’s always been that way, and it likely always will be.
Trump issues emergency orders to keep coal plants running that are slated for closure
Coal is not and never was a stranded asset. Such is the demand for electricity, Donald Trump wants every reliable generator he can get.
A Climatologist Asks: Where Are All The Climate-Related Disasters?
After 25 years of claimed record heat, extreme weather still refuses to cooperate.
The Most Surprising Features English Has That Other Languages Don’t
From its unusual number system and plurals to its articles, rare sounds, complex vowels, and the famous “th” pronunciation, you’ll see why English is typologically unusual.
