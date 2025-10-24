📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

US sends B-1 bombers near Venezuela amid rising tensions…

Inside Trump’s Venezuela endgame: warships, spies, and secret plans…

Latin America haunted by decades of US covert interventions…

‘Coalition of the willing’ moves to arm Ukraine further…

Russia’s “electric war” intensifies with new drone strategy…

China oil giants halt Russian imports after new US sanctions…

Switzerland jails man for saying skeletons show biological sex…

Most Americans say cost of living is nation’s top fear…

Teacher silenced after warning child killer student brought knife to school…

Alabama executes inmate using controversial nitrogen gas method…

Ayn Rand’s lessons for business resilience in chaotic times…

Wall Street bonuses set to break records as profits soar…

How industry capture turned modern medicine into a weapon…

The ‘space mirror’ illusion—techno-utopia meets physics and finance…

Climate change isn’t killing DC’s trees—urban stress is…

Google’s quantum chip solves a 150-year problem in two hours…

New mRNA cancer vaccine wipes out tumours in mice…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself by William W Li MD

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **