Against the Machine: On the Unmaking of Humanity by Paul Kingsnorth

This week’s stories highlight how the world is continuing to fracture on multiple fronts:

Russia and NATO are testing each other’s capabilities with ramped up provocations including airspace violations, drone incursions, GPS jamming and spy ships. Chest beating is intensifying with NATO wanting to shoot down Russian aircraft and Russia daring them to do it. At the same time, the MSM are publishing more stories about countries preparing for war, this time Germany bracing for mass casualties. All keeping a placid population in a state of fear, ready to accept whatever they are told to keep them safe.

The surveillance state is expanding rapidly. Whilst Pentagon press controls and school monitoring schemes have made the news, this week focusses on the UK’s proposed digital ID which is being sold to the public as a way to stop illegal immigration. In reality, as with Covid, this has the potential to be used against all citizens, keeping everyone in line and bringing us a step closer to living in dystopia.

A daily drip of new Epstein leaks and documents is tying elites, royals, billionaires and intelligence circles to the paedophile that had dirt on everyone. Pressure is building for full disclosure so these new leaks seem to be releasing that pressure whilst protecting those who really matter.

Overall, we are seeing great power rivalries intensify with power shifting from traditional structures towards strongmen, alliances of convenience and billionaire technocrats.

Tucker Carlson Demands Answers to the 9/11 Questions We’ve All Been Asking Of all the lies the government has told us, this may be the worst. This series cuts through the official narrative with firsthand accounts and primary sources to uncover the truth about what really happened.

Time for Digital ID: A New Consensus for a State That Works The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change says “It is time for digital ID. The British public is running out of patience with a state that does not work, where interactions with public services are beset by inconveniences and delays even as outcomes slip and costs rise”.

Hidden causes of heart attacks often overlooked or misdiagnosed, study finds Over half of cardiac events in women under 65 caused by nontraditional factors, researchers warn.

Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time One of the cruellest and most devastating diseases – Huntington’s – has been successfully treated for the first time, say doctors. An emotional research team became tearful as they described how data shows the disease was slowed by 75% in patients.

