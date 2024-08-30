📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter goes out to over 23,000 subscribers from around the world. Join thousands of paid subscribers who are helping to expose the narrative and build a better future.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that really matters.

🔥Top Stories

Were the Unvaccinated Treated (Literally) Differently?… Was the First Ukrainian F-16 Shot Down by Patriot System?… Workers to Gain Right to a Four-Day Week… Patients Coerced to Join Havana Syndrome Study… JWST Spots Six Rogue Planets Roaming in Deep Space… Mitochondria's Role in Protecting Against Neurodegenerative Diseases… Trump Claims Fidel Castro Could Be Justin Trudeau's Father… Nanny State - Workers to Be Weighed in the Office for Health MoT… Season 2 - The ‘Get Trump’ Show Returns; Covid - Experts Want a Return to the 2020 New Normal.

👉 Unlock more details by becoming a Paid Subscriber. Enjoy exclusive content and support independent journalism.

🔒Paid Content

Unlock full access to today’s stories. Join the thousands of readers helping to end the woke mind virus and securing a better future for you are your families.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying

"I love the breadth of reporting, stones that would otherwise be left unturned. It reduces the time I need to trawl and have confidence in your reports."

🎉 Limited Time Offer: Subscribe now for 20% off your first year! That's less than 20 cents/pence per day for unparalleled access.

Get 20% off for 1 year