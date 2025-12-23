📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Russian defence boss self-immolates as state squeezes war industry…

Trump insists Greenland takeover vital to US security strategy…

Russia vows backing for Venezuela as US pressure escalates…

Moscow denies quietly evacuating embassy staff from Caracas…

US announces laser-armed ‘Trump class’ warship fleet…

The Great Reset is controlled demolition, not chaos…

American left shifts from censorship to compelled speech…

AI nationalisation risks crippling innovation and independent thought…

Pentagon expands AI warfare platform with xAI partnership…

UK police trial AI to map ‘suspicious’ everyday journeys…

Could civilisation collapse into a new Dark Age again?

South Korea mandates facial recognition for new mobile numbers…

Climate narrative pivots: warming now blamed for future ice age…

Senator demands COVID origin papers, emails from Science journal…

…and many more stories below.

Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution by Jonathan Turley On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, law professor, legal analyst, and bestselling author of The Indispensable Right Jonathan Turley explores how the unique origins of American democracy set it apart from other revolutions, whether it can survive and thrive in the 21st century, and how the unfinished story of the revolution will play out in a rapidly changing world.

