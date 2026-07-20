Andy Burnham pledges cost of living help in first speech as prime minister

Trump ‘Planning for Wider War’ in Iran—With Possible Ground Invasion—as US Bombing Escalates

Iran’s Pezeshkian says country in ‘full-scale war’ with US

Iran Threatens Ground Invasion of Kuwait to Seize US Military Bases, Take American Troops Hostage

Iran adapts missile arsenal to penetrate US defences

Tulsi Gabbard’s brother accused of trying to lure children to his Hawaii hotel room with cash and gum

BBC labelled pro-EU after featuring just one Brexiteer in 10-part Brexit series

The United States is considering sending 3,000 technicians and establishing a temporary administration in Venezuela

We do not have to choose between mass migration and growth

The populist surge has become an existential threat to the establishment – and their response is ever-more authoritarian measures to govern what we can read, see and say.

How the NGO-industrial complex corrupts UK politics

Is Iraq’s New “Technocrat” A Rehearsal For Iran?