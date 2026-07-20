The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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T. Paine
13h

“It’s Not Just You: Scientists Say Modern Life Is Pushing The Human Mind Beyond Its Limits“ It boils down to modern Western society is too complex to manage both on an individual or collective basis. Individuals do not want to spend even a few minutes to understand their own limited space while governments have become addicted to lying and embezzlement to retain a semblance of control.

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T. Paine
13h

Some officials also raised concerns Iran may be receiving foreign assistance, including possible targeting support from China or Russia. Duh!

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