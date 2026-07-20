Democracy dies again: UK gets another unelected Prime Minister & Today's Must-Reads (20 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Andy Burnham pledges cost of living help in first speech as prime minister
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Worth Watching
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Trump ‘Planning for Wider War’ in Iran—With Possible Ground Invasion—as US Bombing Escalates
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Iran’s Pezeshkian says country in ‘full-scale war’ with US
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Iran Threatens Ground Invasion of Kuwait to Seize US Military Bases, Take American Troops Hostage
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Iran adapts missile arsenal to penetrate US defences
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Tulsi Gabbard’s brother accused of trying to lure children to his Hawaii hotel room with cash and gum
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BBC labelled pro-EU after featuring just one Brexiteer in 10-part Brexit series
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The United States is considering sending 3,000 technicians and establishing a temporary administration in Venezuela
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We do not have to choose between mass migration and growth
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The populist surge has become an existential threat to the establishment – and their response is ever-more authoritarian measures to govern what we can read, see and say.
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How the NGO-industrial complex corrupts UK politics
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Is Iraq’s New “Technocrat” A Rehearsal For Iran?
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When War Has No Rules
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Technology
In Light of Overwhelming Backlash, Flock Cancels Creepy Audio Surveillance Feature
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Are AI companies doing authoritarians’ dirty work?
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Wyden Urges Blanche and Rubio to Fight Canada’s Bill C-22 Surveillance Law
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Welcome to Trillionistan. Don’t Get Comfortable.
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Threats to drinking water now deemed a ‘catastrophic’ risk
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Rolling Blackouts Hit New York
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Wind Energy Means Going Back To The Middle Ages, Says German Professor Horst-Joachim Lüdecke
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Man-Made Climate Change
Bravo, Mr. President! Trump calls out ‘climate fraud’ at activist National Academy of Sciences!
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Health
Why the vaccine rollout for children was unethical and reckless
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Fascinating Finds
New Research Reveals How Humans Could Live Up to 156 Years
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It’s Not Just You: Scientists Say Modern Life Is Pushing The Human Mind Beyond Its Limits
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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“It’s Not Just You: Scientists Say Modern Life Is Pushing The Human Mind Beyond Its Limits“ It boils down to modern Western society is too complex to manage both on an individual or collective basis. Individuals do not want to spend even a few minutes to understand their own limited space while governments have become addicted to lying and embezzlement to retain a semblance of control.
Some officials also raised concerns Iran may be receiving foreign assistance, including possible targeting support from China or Russia. Duh!