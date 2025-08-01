📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 68,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Tulsi Gabbard says intel agencies still using Operation Mockingbird…

Civil service internships now restricted to working-class students only…

Official stats say violent crime hits historic low — so why does fear keep rising?

Foreign-born sex offenders in UK jails at highest level in a decade…

40% of London sex assaults last year committed by foreign nationals…

Taiwan warns of looming China invasion…

Lavrov says EU turning into a "Fourth Reich"…

IDF soldier says Gaza patrols were cancelled just before Oct 7 attack…

Iran demands war compensation before restarting nuclear talks…

Slovakia accuses UK of meddling in its 2023 elections…

Nvidia summoned by China over chip security concerns…

Labour’s Online Safety Act now censoring political satire…

UK to launch new police unit to track dissent on social media…

New Zealand reverses Ardern-era ban on offshore oil and gas…

“Climate Right” surges as scientists and sceptics challenge consensus…

Key lawyer arrested, witness dies in secretive vaccine injury court case…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Confessions by Saint Augustine of Hippo

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: