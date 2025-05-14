The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
5h

All the information is almost correct. You are still pushing the virus/germ myth.

There was no pandemic.Correct.

There is no disease causing agent!

Please do your homework. Study the field of virology. Do they follow the scientific method? Do they have any controls? Do they isolate the agent they are studying?

Has anyone ever demonstrated that a pathogen has been the causative agent of a symptom/group of symptoms?

Your book would be much more comprehensive if you shared with the public the truth about virology, genomics and what really goes on in these labs(because it’s not collecting viruses from bats!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture