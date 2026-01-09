The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
3h

I have this book. 👍😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture