Today’s book is:
The Disenlightenment: Politics, Horror, and Entertainment by David Mamet
One of America's greatest living literary legends invites you think for yourself in this compelling narrative of manipulation, power, and the human condition.
"Government, like Circe, turns men into swine," David Mamet writes in his latest political tour de force. Prepare to be challenged, enlightened, and entertained by The Disenlightenment as Mamet dissects the modern world with enthusiasm, wisdom, and lots of references to movies about the mafia.
Once a stalwart of liberal thought, Mamet now turns his penetrating gaze on the cultural milieu that nurtured his artistic growth, revealing how America's elites have twisted our institutions into tools of manipulation. With his one-of-a-kind wit, he exposes the intricate dance between power and myth, unmasking how the elites manipulate media and culture to maintain control.
The Disenlightenment fearlessly tackles topics from war to love, success to death, offering a fresh perspective on the human condition. His observations, ranging from the carnival-like nature of politics to the power of language, reflect a society where traditional values are under siege.
This book is an opportunity to engage with one of the most provocative and insightful writers of the modern era. Whether you're a long-time Mamet aficionado or new to his work, The Disenlightenment promises to challenge your perceptions, stimulate your mind, and perhaps change how you view the world.
Have seen two interviews and he appears to understand our challenge. The issue for me boils down to those with something to lose (homeowners- money in the bank - three cars, are underestimating the threat/opportunity to/for themselves and the threat from those with nothing to lose who are being stoked to explode when the gravy train ends as planned. Just sayin it don’t look good and listening/reading more about how fucked up our bureaucracy has become is futile unless we act instead of absorb more of what is clearly enough to act. The plan has to be J6 on steroids or we will just be riding it out to the demise of the West as we knew it for the past 75 years.