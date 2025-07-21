📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 67,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

How Western democracy died — elites criminalise dissent, censor opposition…

UK backs down in Apple encryption row under US pressure…

Ukrainians turn on Zelensky amid corruption fears and political infighting…

Japan’s ruling party loses control of both houses for first time in 70 years…

Israeli forces kill 85 Palestinians collecting aid…

Starmer caves to EU demands in post-Brexit payments row…

Sunak called election one day after Afghan data gag order was overturned…

Beware the Mafia with rainbow lanyards…

Elon Musk unveils ‘Baby Grok’ — AI app built for children…

House asking prices suffer steepest drop in 20 years…

“Winter is coming” for oil — market faces unexpected global shift…

UK mulls $7.1B Bitcoin sell-off, echoing Germany’s market dump…

New study: North Atlantic cooling trend contradicts climate narrative…

How Big Pharma hijacked evidence-based medicine to dominate healthcare…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Animal Farm by George Orwell

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: