📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 49,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Bill Gates warns of new pandemic…

CIA investigator: Australia gathered intel on COVID’s origins in China...

UK considers Netflix tax to fund BBC…

France floated idea of sending troops to Greenland…

Race to conscious AI—pioneering startup aims for sentient machines...

Trump approves Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador…

White House insists New Jersey drone sightings were ‘not the enemy’...

Mysterious drone swarm reported over Ohio skies once again...

Doomsday Clock moves to 89 seconds—closest ever to global catastrophe...

DNA analysis challenges Christopher Columbus’ Italian heritage...

Ukraine struggling with desertions and battlefield losses amid ceasefire talk...

US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine...

OpenAI accuses China’s DeepSeek of stealing AI model data...

Alibaba releases AI model to challenge DeepSeek’s meteoric rise...

Neanderthal extinction linked to rare blood type incompatibility...

CPS accused of withholding evidence in Letby case review...

Elon Musk’s X partners with Visa for ‘X Money’ digital accounts...

Truth about Covid vaccines may finally be coming out…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.