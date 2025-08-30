The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
6h

Lord Daniel talks a good game like the rest of the Tories. After 14 years of ever increasing unfreedom under his rule and that of his compatriots it’s safe to say that he doesn’t mean any of it. He’s a liar. No thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
peter tomkinson's avatar
peter tomkinson
6h

We are still in Feudal systems. Look at the fundamental outcomes not the mechanism as presented with all the marketing hoopla used to sell the idea. Democracy is a myth and never realized - Demockery is a better word.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture