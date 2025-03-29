Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

What a Plant Knows: A Field Guide to the Senses by Daniel Chamovitz

Thoroughly updated from root to leaf, this revised edition of the groundbreaking What a Plant Knows includes new revelations for lovers of all that is vegetal and verdant.



Plants can hear―and taste things, too!



The renowned biologist Daniel Chamovitz builds on the original edition to present an intriguing look at how plants themselves experience the world―from the colors they see to the schedules they keep, and now, what they do in fact hear and how they are able to taste.

A rare inside look at what life is really like for the grass we walk on, the flowers we sniff, and the trees we climb, What a Plant Knows offers a greater understanding of their place in nature.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share