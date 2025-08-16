Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s reader recommended book is:
The Spirit of Smithian Laws by Daniel B Klein
The Spirit of Smithian Laws discusses Adam Smith's ethics. His impartial-spectator process is a dynamic call upward, enabling one to better sustain his or her locus of affirmation, to better cohere as a just human being. The puzzle is always: Wherein lies better? Which way is up? Smith's approach to the puzzle runs against foundationalism. His ethical thought is here called beholderism. It is organized by organons, chief of which is the notion of a beholder who is God or who is God-like in knowledge and universal benevolence (if not more). The chapters are:
Major Themes and Ambling through a Few Spirals
Who Is Adam Smith's Impartial Spectator?
Beholderism: In Praise of Adam Smith's Organon and Allegory
Hume and Smith on Utility, Agreeableness, Propriety, and Moral Approval
Adam Smith's Nonfoundationalism
Ought Is an Is regarding What is Owed to God/Joy: On the Positive-Normative Distinction
The Circumstantiality of Bivariate Relationships in TMS
In a Word or Two, Placed in the Middle
Smith's Attitude toward Rousseau
TMS's Appeal Moves with Openness to Nonfoundationalism: 35 Critics, 1765-1949
Circa 1800
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Daniel,
Thank you for expressing Adam's perspective with exhibit evidence.
The sequence of describing, analyzing, and generating practical application today of Adam's construct of values, could have included; man is placed, (therefore a call to action of how we "ought" to operate and function) under the authority of God, as a responsible citizen, accountable as a steward of resources to the community within our human condition, (not a greedy consumer, self-sufficient, irreverent, fat & happy, and not distracted or disrupted by deviant undisciplined appetites). Adams approaches the human condition as an economic study mapping an effective, efficient, "ability to respond" to the challenges of cooperatively managing a family, community, state, and nation.