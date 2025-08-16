Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

The Spirit of Smithian Laws by Daniel B Klein

The Spirit of Smithian Laws discusses Adam Smith's ethics. His impartial-spectator process is a dynamic call upward, enabling one to better sustain his or her locus of affirmation, to better cohere as a just human being. The puzzle is always: Wherein lies better? Which way is up? Smith's approach to the puzzle runs against foundationalism. His ethical thought is here called beholderism. It is organized by organons, chief of which is the notion of a beholder who is God or who is God-like in knowledge and universal benevolence (if not more). The chapters are:

Major Themes and Ambling through a Few Spirals Who Is Adam Smith's Impartial Spectator? Beholderism: In Praise of Adam Smith's Organon and Allegory Hume and Smith on Utility, Agreeableness, Propriety, and Moral Approval Adam Smith's Nonfoundationalism Ought Is an Is regarding What is Owed to God/Joy: On the Positive-Normative Distinction The Circumstantiality of Bivariate Relationships in TMS In a Word or Two, Placed in the Middle Smith's Attitude toward Rousseau TMS's Appeal Moves with Openness to Nonfoundationalism: 35 Critics, 1765-1949 Circa 1800

