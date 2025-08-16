The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Harrison's avatar
David Harrison
32mEdited

Daniel,

Thank you for expressing Adam's perspective with exhibit evidence.

The sequence of describing, analyzing, and generating practical application today of Adam's construct of values, could have included; man is placed, (therefore a call to action of how we "ought" to operate and function) under the authority of God, as a responsible citizen, accountable as a steward of resources to the community within our human condition, (not a greedy consumer, self-sufficient, irreverent, fat & happy, and not distracted or disrupted by deviant undisciplined appetites). Adams approaches the human condition as an economic study mapping an effective, efficient, "ability to respond" to the challenges of cooperatively managing a family, community, state, and nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture