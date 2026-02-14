** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

🔥Top Stories

Epstein pathologist breaks silence, demands death reinvestigation…

Torture-video email fallout forces DP World leadership shake-up…

Israeli Ex-PM apologises as Epstein friendship exposed in files…

Trump pushes mandatory voter ID for midterms…

Pentagon used Anthropic AI during Maduro raid…

Institutional AI infrastructure quietly consolidating state power…

Australia accelerates biometric ID and facial recognition expansion…

Netherlands moves to tax unrealised crypto, stock gains…

Councillor gets grandchildren to give Valentine’s cards to migrant camp…

Mattel launches “Autistic Barbie”…

Carbon capture ambitions clash with reality…

…and many more stories below.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight