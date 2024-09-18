📜 Clinton calls for Americans to be criminally charged for spreading Trump propaganda, Exploding pagers & Today's Must-Reads - 18 September 2024
🔥 Top Stories
Israeli supply chain infiltration causing pager blasts across Lebanon...
America’s “Parkinson’s Belt” may be caused by chemicals in factories...
Rogue wave confirmed as the most extreme ever recorded...
Putin orders Russian army to increase by 180,000 for the winter...
BlackRock and Microsoft plan $30bn fund for AI infrastructure...
Russia’s Shoigu surprise visit to Iran…
Healthy 27-year-old dies after NHS wrongly gave him AstraZeneca jab...
Excess mortality may persist for a decade…
Hedge funds reach record pessimism over oil market outlook...
Facebook bans Russian state media networks…
Kamala Harris is a neocon in disguise…
Top defence contractors set to rake in record cash…
iPhone now collects your mental health data…
School monitoring software sacrifices student privacy…
Listen to the spooky sound of a black hole…
