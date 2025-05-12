📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 63,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump to land in UK tonight ahead of Middle East visit…

US probes reports of invasive swabs on Americans arriving in China…

Retired UK officer arrested over 'thought crime'…

EU court to rule on Von der Leyen’s secret Pfizer text messages…

British troops could join EU forces under new military pact…

US agrees to German transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine…

Macron confirms talks on sending Western troops to Ukraine…

Zelensky & Putin may meet in Turkey…

Netanyahu: Time to end U.S. military aid after Hamas negotiations…

Israel warns of ‘unilateral actions’ if Palestinian state is recognized…

U.S.-brokered India-Pakistan ceasefire announced—but will it hold?

MI5’s fake terror plots…

Who really ran Covid messaging?

Britain warned of months-long blackouts under Net Zero energy plan…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Crystallizing Public Opinion by Edward Bernays

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: