Who said science is dead?

According to a new report by the Williams Institute of UCLA School of Law, climate change disproportionally affects same-sex couples.

Apparently, results show that countries with a higher proportion of same-sex couples are, on average, at increased risk from environmental, infrastructure and social vulnerabilities due to climate change.

As a result, the authors recommend that response and recovery plans be inclusive and address the specific needs and vulnerabilities facing LGBT people. Because these needs are different to the needs of straight folks how?

It seems there is far too much money sloshing around to study anything climate change related.

No further comment needed other than I wish climate change wasn’t so homophobic. It’s probably racist too. And I’ve heard that on Fridays it is very misogynistic.

