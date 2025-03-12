Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid by Clayton J. Baker MD

Since Covid, the world seems very different. Dr. Clayton Baker’s search to understand how and why it all happened took him step by step, further and further, into the labyrinth of lies, corruption, and outright murderousness that lay behind the lockdowns, the assault on civil rights, the monumental suffering, and the millions of deaths of the Covid era. With almost every step on this journey, the way became a bit darker.



"Dr. Baker used his clinical insights combined with exceptional investigative research to uncover a web of legislation, bureaucracy, and corruption that formed the incubator for the disastrous US pandemic response. Now Baker outlines the steps we must take to protect the nation from our next lab-generated public health threat and further harm from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex." ~Dr. Peter McCullough

“The only hope that we do not repeat the mistakes and excesses of the COVID pandemic is to make an honest and courageous appraisal of what happened. Dr Baker has been doing just that since early in the pandemic. Readers will find his collected essays troubling, but also a source of inspiration from his hopeful recommendations.” ~Dr. Drew Pinsky



“Clayton Baker tackles head-on some of the most pressing and timely issues in healthcare. Whether he’s addressing the role of Big Pharma in medical education. the complexities of vaccinology, or our tragic departure from medical ethics, Dr. Baker has remarkable skill in distilling both the meta-issues and the nuances of the topic with humility, clinical insight and humor. His articles and essays are a joy to read!” ~Kelly Victory, President of Victory Health



"I love reading work by Dr. Clayton J. Baker. It's always intelligent, insightful and engaging. I highly recommend this collection of essays; you will learn a lot!" ~Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

