Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Silent Coup: How Corporations Overthrew Democracy by Claire Provost & Matt Kennard
As European empires crumbled in the 20th century, the power structures that had dominated the world for centuries were up for renegotiation. Yet instead of a rebirth for democracy, what emerged was a silent coup – namely, the unstoppable rise of global corporate power.
Exposing the origins of this epic power grab as well as its present-day consequences, Silent Coup is the result of two investigative journalists' reports from 30 countries around the world. It provides an explosive guide to the rise of a corporate empire that now dictates how resources are allocated, how territories are governed, and how justice is defined.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This seems relevant: https://masongaffney.org/workpapers/1972_Benefits_of_Military_Spending.pdf
It's a paper, rather than a book -- but it's a 53-page paper, so it's almost a novella.
“Brain-Disabling Treatments in Psychiatry” by one of my heros Dr Peter Breggin (psychiatrist)