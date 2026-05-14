🔥Top Stories

Iran’s underground missile city survived repeated bunker-buster strikes…

Netanyahu claims a secret UAE visit - the UAE denies it…

Xi warns Trump that Taiwan could lead to “clashes and even conflicts”…

Russia issues arrest warrant for Britain’s former Defence Secretary...

Lawmaker gives CIA 24 hours to return JFK and MKUltra files…

California spends $189 million on tablets for every inmate…

Met Police to deploy live facial recognition at protests for the first time…

Zelenskyy meets Palantir CEO to expand AI warfare partnership…

30-year US Treasury auction clears above 5% — highest yield since 2007…

China is acting as the invisible central banker of global oil markets…

Cuba has run out of diesel and fuel oil as blackouts worsen…

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🔦Editor’s Spotlight

In the video in the ‘Worth Watching’ section below you can watch James Erdman III, a CIA whistleblower, giving evidence before the Senate Homeland Security Committee yesterday.

Erdman who, as a CIA operations officer, led the Director’s Initiatives Group’s Covid-19 origins investigations, testified under oath that Anthony Fauci’s role in covering up the lab leak hypothesis was completely intentional.

The timeline, according to Erdman, went something a bit like this:

The CIA were considering calling Covid a lab-leak;

Suddenly the documentation changed (but the CIA won’t provide the documentation to show why);

A week later the mRNA vaccines were licensed;

A day after that, the US military mandated vaccination on all service members.

I don’t think we need the CIA to release any documentation to show us why they changed their position.

Erdman says public health policy would have been very different had the public been made aware that the foundation of the mRNA product, licensed under Emergency Use Authorisation, came from a lab created virus.

Under oath, Erdman said that Fauci had used his institutional position to shape who the investigations team consulted with. A curated list of ‘experts’ all happened to be co-authors of the 2020 Nature Medicine paper that was used to discredit the lab-leak hypothesis.

The CIA also engaged in illegal surveillance of its own staff, according to Erdman. They monitored computer and phone usage of members of the investigation team, including when they met with whistleblowers.

This drama will continue on for ever until the public won’t care what the truth is. Nobody important will be held accountable and we’ll hear very little about the University of North Carolina and how the man-made virus got to Wuhan in the first place.

👀 Worth Watching

CIA whistleblower alleges federal cover-up of COVID-19 origins

CIA whistleblower James Erdman III testified before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee that there was a concerted effort within the Intelligence Community to downplay the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a 'lab leak': "Intelligence community leaders and senior analysts downplayed the possibility that the COVID pandemic originated as the result of a lab incident…Intentional or not, the IC's actions resulted in a cover-up."

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

“Bombed 20 Times, Still Launching Missiles”: Iran’s Underground Missile City Defies B-2 and B-52 Strikes Near Isfahan Repeated American bunker-buster attacks against Iran’s hardened Soffeh Mountain missile complex exposed the growing limits of deep-penetration airpower against subterranean ballistic missile networks engineered for prolonged strategic survival.

Ship seized off UAE’s Fujairah being pulled toward Iranian waters The incident comes as India said on Thursday that an Indian-flagged ship had been attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday.

Netanyahu says he secretly visited UAE during Iran war, hails ‘historic breakthrough’ The meeting resulted in a “historic breakthrough” in relations between Israel and Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The UAE however denied that Netanyahu visited, calling the statement from his office “entirely unfounded.”

Xi warns Trump of ‘clashes and even conflicts’ with US over Taiwan Xi’s remarks, which were published by China’s foreign ministry after his two-hour meeting with Trump on Thursday morning, said Taiwan was “the most important issue in China-US relations”.

The China Card: Global Technocracy Is Emerging Under Trump’s Reign There is no race with China. China is not our arch-enemy. Forget multipolarity. The CCP isn’t Communist. It is a Technocracy, and birds of a feather flock together. Trump and the arch-Technocrats who are in China are not there to “give America away” but rather to fold China into the global Technocracy.

Britain’s Former Defense Secretary Is Now a Wanted Man in Russia Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on charges of “justifying terrorism.”

Lawmaker gives CIA 24 hours to return JFK, MKUltra files Rep. Anna Paulina Luna publicly warned the CIA it has 24 hours to return 40 boxes of JFK assassination and MKUltra program files allegedly removed from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s office. Luna says the materials were being processed for declassification when taken, and has threatened to subpoena the agency if they are not returned.

Watching Porn on California’s Death Row The Newsom administration approved a $189 million contract to provide new digital tablets—generic, flat-screen devices in a plastic shell—to every inmate in the state prison system, at “no cost” to offenders.

The disunited kingdom Slowly, and by no means surely, the British political establishment is being forced to acknowledge the divided nature of the country over which it now presides.

Technology

MPS to deploy facial recognition at protests for first time Police confirmed that live facial recognition cameras would be deployed in Camden targeting individuals suspected of posing risks to public safety linked to the Unite the Kingdom event. The technology has never previously been used operationally as part of a protest policing operation in London.

Zelenskyy Meets Palantir CEO as Ukraine Doubles Down on AI Warfare Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Tuesday, expanding a partnership that now includes deep-strike planning and the Brave1 Dataroom AI platform.

Finance/Economy/Energy

30-Year Treasury Auction Clears Above 5%, Highest Yield Since 2007 The sale follows back-to-back US inflation reports this week that pointed to mounting price pressures driven by the US-Iran war.

The Hidden Cost of Central Banking: Why Inflation Is Not “Neutral” Inflation is not neutral, it is a hidden tax, a distortion of entrepreneurial signals, and a corrosive force against social trust.

China’s Invisible Hand Is Distorting Global Oil Markets China has become the “invisible central banker” of oil markets by strategically stockpiling crude when prices are low and slashing imports when prices spike, distorting traditional supply-and-demand signals.

The Price Isn’t Right: Fundamentals Don’t Support $100 Oil Critics may argue that both physical and futures markets are still underpricing risk. Perhaps they are. But the collapse in the physical premium suggests markets increasingly expect some combination of demand destruction, adaptation, rerouting, recession, or diplomacy to ease supply pressure before the system reaches outright physical depletion. That expectation may prove catastrophically wrong.

Cuba Runs Out of Diesel and Fuel Oil as Blackouts Worsen The island nation has been suffering extensive blackouts as a result of the U.S. blockade aiming to induce regime change in Havana. The U.S. has offered to provide $100 million in what it called humanitarian aid, but only if “meaningful reforms to Cuba’s communist system” are implemented.

King’s Speech: Ministers ban North Sea oil and gas exploration The government will make it illegal to grant new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, the King said at the state opening of Parliament, in a sign ministers are refusing to buckle in the face of a barrage of criticism that the policy is depriving the UK of billions of pounds in tax receipts without helping the environment.

Health

Eating Eggs five times a week associated with 27% lower risk of Alzheimers The Experts said eggs were high fat foods with too much cholesterol, and egg consumption halved for twenty years in Australia, and still hasn’t recovered. Though in the last ten years egg consumption is increasing in places like the USA and Canada.

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💎 Fascinating Finds

432Hz ‘Brain Tuning’ Is an Ancient Idea. Does It Actually Work? The idea that sounds or music can heal or even align us with the cosmos is not new. Long before social media, the ancient Greeks linked sound to the frequencies of the universe. Pythagoras proposed musical notes were governed by simple numerical ratios, the same ratios he believed underpinned the cosmos itself.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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