The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
7h

Pity Trump gave him such a big, shiny medal.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

All of humanity are now lab rats! Noga mice are now obsolete. My Alumni association in March of 2025 honored Fauci for his life time contributions to medical science. I no longer donate to UIC.

When Fauci meets his maker, I know where he will go.

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