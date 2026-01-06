Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

America’s Department of State tweeted “This is OUR Hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened.”

Chrystia Freeland , who is still a Canadian MP, has been named as economic adviser by Ukrainian President Zelensky. Any conflict of interest in a sitting Member of Parliament advising a foreign country?! And yes, it is that Chrystia Freeland - the one who froze Canadians’ bank accounts and brought in draconian emergency powers during Covid. And yes, it is that Chrystia Freeland who just became CEO of the Rhodes Trust in the UK. And yes, it is that Chrystia Freeland who is close family friends with Mark Carney. And before you ask, yes it is that Chrystia Freeland who first met George Soros in Ukraine in 1990. Small world!

A decent explanation as to why the US needs Venezuelan oil

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs discusses the US invasion of Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro with Glenn Diesen

Will 2026 be a year of war? Spheres of influence are solidifying It reflects a geopolitical reality in which risk is no longer managed and diplomacy discounted. The Cold War world was a safer one, not because the situation was safe, but because adults were in charge.

Trump Now Has His Very Own Oil Empire Let’s do the math. Start with the oil production of the US and add Canada. Then include Venezuela and the rest of Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina and everywhere else in between: Brazil, Guyana, Colombia. Like it or not, all of them are living under the “Donroe Doctrine” — an increasingly belligerent Washington’s sphere of influence over the Americas. Together they account for nearly 40% of the world’s oil output.

Starmer delivers masterclass in hedging his bets after Venezuela raid Prime minister assures colleagues he may one day stand up to Donald Trump – but not yet

Pentagon Official on Venezuela War: “Following the Old, Failed Scripts” “It bears an unsettling resemblance to the occupation of Iraq, where promises of liberation quickly gave way to years of insurgency.”

Did Venezuela VP Hand Over Maduro in Deal With the US? Reports in the Miami Herald and The Daily Telegraph in London suggest Vice President Delcy Rodríguez betrayed President Nicolas Maduro to rule Venezuela in an arrangement with the U.S.

Regime Change and Nation-Building Are Back! Venezuela was just another neocon operation. First comes propaganda demonizing the country and its leadership. Then comes saber-rattling and threats of war. The operation is launched and the “objectives” are quickly reached. Or so they claim. But then it all falls apart. We become poorer as the special interests get richer. And those we claim to be liberating suffer worse than under the previous regime.

What Venezuela reveals about the ‘Don-roe doctrine’ Trump’s interventions may be perilous, but they are far more restrained than those of his liberal predecessors.

How Britain helped Trump destabilise Venezuela Keir Starmer says the UK was “not involved” in the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro. But Britain has been supporting regime change in Venezuela for years.

Lewis Goodall’s car-crash phone-in exposes the smug ignorance of liberals Ex-BBC presenter endured every Lefty’s nightmare – being taken to task by an ‘ordinary person’ on his LBC radio show

Why Václav Havel matters Havel wasn’t an artist who happened to go into politics. He was a man whose years immersed in theatre, philosophy, and literature gave him the moral clarity and intellectual precision to help lead his country out of dictatorship and into democracy. He didn’t treat the humanities as ornament or hobby but as the substance of human life. His leadership was not in spite of his past in the arts but was made possible by it.

The Statism of Donald Trump From war to tariffs to inflation, it is clear Donald Trump is a devoted disciple of the ideology of statism and interventionism. The fact he’s better than the atrocious Kamala Harris doesn’t change this.

Socialism Made Easy Zohran Mamdani’s first speech as mayor promised a no-pain new order.

Fed’s Standing Repo Facility (SRF) Drops to Zero, from $75 billion on the Last Balance Sheet as Yearend Liquidity Turmoil Dissolves The Fed’s weekly balance sheet on Thursday will show a substantial drop in total assets.

Climate Terrorism: Militant left activists use grid arson to blackout 45,000 Berlin homes in midwinter Saving the world now means committing arson, and cutting off grandma’s electricity for days in midwinter Germany.

The Greatest Health Revolution (Charting the Real Reasons Infectious Diseases Faded into History) The mortality statistics and other information presented here lead to one inescapable and critical conclusion: the notion that a single microbe defines a disease is incorrect. The mortality rates for whooping cough, measles, and scarlet fever had already collapsed before medical interventions like vaccines were introduced. This proves that broader factors—such as public health and nutrition—are far more critical in determining survival than any pathogen itself.