📜 Cholesterol and Statin Fraudulent Misinformation ● Climate Change Put On Equal Footing With Growth & Today's Must-Reads - 30 October 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.
🔓Unlocked
Today’s edition is a slimmed-down version for all readers!
Join as a paid subscriber to break free from the narrative and join the thousands of readers helping to end the woke mind virus and secure a better future.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"There are several worthy substacks now and it is easy to overdo one's subscriptions. On reflection I am re- subscribing to NE"
"Thanks for your great information and great, hard work!"
Welcome readers! Dive into today’s Must-Reads for Wednesday 30 October 2024. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
🔦Editor’s Spotlight
The legal case – naming a few names.
Dr. Malcolm Kendrick details the fraud behind misinformation about cholesterol and statins.
The hypothesis that a raised cholesterol level causes heart disease [atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD)] is possibly the single most powerful idea in medicine. If not the most powerful. It has long since reached the hallowed status of a ‘fact’. It is also entirely resistant to all contradictory evidence.
In parallel, a massive nutritional market grew. Low fat foods claiming to reduce cholesterol created a modern day trillion-dollar industry today. And if you dare to suggest the idea that low-fat foods do not protect against heart disease, you get much the same treatment.
Reeves to make Bank of England put climate change and growth on equal footing.
In a letter to Governor Andrew Bailey, Ms Reeves is expected to call on Threadneedle Street to reinstate climate change as one of the Bank’s key priorities.
It comes despite stark criticism from high-profile economists, including Lord Mervyn King, the former Bank of England governor, who have warned that climate change is a distraction from fighting inflation.
Lord King told The Telegraph last year that it made “absolutely no sense” to make net zero another responsibility for the Bank. “The Bank of England can do nothing about climate change,” he said, adding that the institution should focus on interest rates and keeping prices in shops stable.
Ms Reeves has also enlisted former governor Mark Carney, who made climate risks a defining issue during his time in office, to advise on unlocking private investment and creating a national wealth fund.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Bill Clinton says he is the “danger within” and Trump wants to use the military to target him.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Ancient Viruses Inadvertently Aided the Evolution of Primate Brains.
Genomes fighting off attacks changed the activity of ancestral neurons.
Alcohol consumption abundant in the natural world, study finds.
Range of species have ethanol in diet, normally arising through fermented fruits, sap and nectar.
🗣 Quality Quotes
“Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts... perhaps the fear of a loss of power.”
John Steinbeck
🥊 Quick Hits
Visa Plans to Lay Off Around 1,400 Employees and Contractors.
The payments giant is restructuring its international business.
Washington Post cancellations hit 250,000 – 10% of subscribers.
Reader backlash against decision not to make presidential endorsement rolls on despite Bezos defense of decision.
Passengers 'removed from Heathrow plane after fight over Trump MAGA cap'.
Two American women reportedly started arguing when one asked the other to remove the Make America Great Again hat.
The gross injustice of slavery reparations.
It’s absurd to hold ordinary Britons responsible for the slave trade.
The problem with imprisoning Tommy Robinson.
These questionable legal cases risk turning a grifter into a martyr.
The BBC Fight For Propaganda.
The BBC is not “independent,” it is paid not to be “impartial” and, therefore, certainly isn’t truthful.
Nippon Steel hires Mike Pompeo in lobbying push for $15bn US Steel bid.
Trump’s ex-secretary of state to help Japanese company overcome opposition to deal.
BRICS will not kill Dollar – War Will.
The Neocons are destroying the dollar. They are undermining the future of the United States, and when we lose another one of their endless wars, the financial capital will shift from New York to Beijing.
The U.K.’s Educational Culture War.
A newly elected Labour government is sparing no effort to stamp out wrongthink.
Climate change kills the unborn: The UN wants us to save babies with solar panels and wind plants.
This week’s UN witchcraft is that a half a degree of global warming will kill babies and pregnant women, give us your money.
Another “Deplorables” Moment: Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage”.
“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said. “[Trump’s] demonization of Latinos is Unconscionable and it is un-American.”
The population’s antibody response to SARS2 is hanging by a thread.
Immunity to SARS-COV-2 in most people who were vaccinated now depends on a small number of loops in the N-Terminal Domain of Spike.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.