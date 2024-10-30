📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into today's Must-Reads for Wednesday 30 October 2024.

The legal case – naming a few names. Dr. Malcolm Kendrick details the fraud behind misinformation about cholesterol and statins. The hypothesis that a raised cholesterol level causes heart disease [atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD)] is possibly the single most powerful idea in medicine. If not the most powerful. It has long since reached the hallowed status of a ‘fact’. It is also entirely resistant to all contradictory evidence. In parallel, a massive nutritional market grew. Low fat foods claiming to reduce cholesterol created a modern day trillion-dollar industry today. And if you dare to suggest the idea that low-fat foods do not protect against heart disease, you get much the same treatment.

Reeves to make Bank of England put climate change and growth on equal footing. In a letter to Governor Andrew Bailey, Ms Reeves is expected to call on Threadneedle Street to reinstate climate change as one of the Bank’s key priorities. It comes despite stark criticism from high-profile economists, including Lord Mervyn King, the former Bank of England governor, who have warned that climate change is a distraction from fighting inflation. Lord King told The Telegraph last year that it made “absolutely no sense” to make net zero another responsibility for the Bank. “The Bank of England can do nothing about climate change,” he said, adding that the institution should focus on interest rates and keeping prices in shops stable. Ms Reeves has also enlisted former governor Mark Carney, who made climate risks a defining issue during his time in office, to advise on unlocking private investment and creating a national wealth fund.



Bill Clinton says he is the “danger within” and Trump wants to use the military to target him.

Ancient Viruses Inadvertently Aided the Evolution of Primate Brains. Genomes fighting off attacks changed the activity of ancestral neurons.

Alcohol consumption abundant in the natural world, study finds. Range of species have ethanol in diet, normally arising through fermented fruits, sap and nectar.

“Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts... perhaps the fear of a loss of power.” John Steinbeck

