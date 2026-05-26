China has stopped an Asian energy crisis...so far & Today's Must-Reads (26 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
China has ‘unexpectedly’ stopped an Asian energy crisis so far.
China’s sharp drop in crude imports is freeing up supplies for the rest of Asia, helping refiners secure more cargoes and preventing a deeper regional shortage at a time when supplies from the Persian Gulf remain constrained.
“China took its foot off the gas on buying oil,” Michelle Brouhard, head of policy and geopolitical risk at Kpler, said. “When they stop importing, it allows the rest of the market to breathe.”
Asia has been bearing the brunt of Gulf disruptions since the start of the Iran war, as major importers—including China, India, Japan and South Korea—heavily rely on oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Last year, the region sourced roughly 60% of its imported oil from the Middle East.
Chinese crude imports in May are now tracking around 6.6 million barrels a day, the lowest level since 2016, Kpler data showed. Weaker refining activity and lower exports of refined products are weighing on domestic operations, sharply reducing Beijing’s crude purchases from Russia, Africa and parts of the Americas, according to the data provider.
“Prices just got high enough that [Chinese importers] thought ‘we’ll just draw down our inventories’,” Brouhard said.
👀 Worth Watching
The new chairman of the Fed has inherited three options: crashing the economy, a dying currency or losing American credibility. This video explains why.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon as Netanyahu vows to ‘crush’ Hezbollah
The Israeli army has intensified strikes in southern Lebanon, as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to escalate its offensive in an effort to “crush” Hezbollah in a further erosion of an already fragmented ceasefire.
Iran says it downed US drone, forced other aircraft to retreat from airspace
Earlier Tuesday, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that US and Israeli aircraft struck Iranian vessels south of Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, killing what it described as “several Iranian nationals.”
Iran’s Khamenei Says No Going Back for Middle East Rocked by War
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said US military bases in the Middle East will no longer be safe after the war, declaring victory and a new regional order even as talks to end the conflict continued.
Drones Reach Kaliningrad: Khrabrovo Airport Halts Operations for the First Time
The Kaliningrad region is a strategic Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania, hosting Baltic Fleet military facilities and elements of Russia’s air defense system.
“The Invisible Architecture of Power is Already Here and No One Notices it Anymore!”
There is a growing dissonance in the modern political order, where the visible apparatus of the Nation-State continues to perform the familiar rituals of sovereignty—elections, legislation, diplomatic posturing—while beneath this surface a more diffuse and less legible architecture of Globalism steadily reconfigures the actual locus of power through financial interdependence, technological mediation, and transnational regulatory convergence; what makes this transformation unsettling is not any sudden rupture or openly declared replacement, but the quiet normalization of a system in which authority is no longer concentrated in a single center, yet remains fully operational as an environment that shapes decisions before they are ever formally made.
How Italy’s mafia learnt to think small with EU cash
Criminals have learned a lesson from Brussels: if you want to survive, stay below the €150,000 line
Nicola Sturgeon denies any knowledge of items husband Peter Murrell bought with embezzled £400,000
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell bought items like a £125k motorhome, expensive watches and a £4,000 fountain pen with the embezzled funds.
To be fair, most people wouldn’t notice a brand new, 125k motorhome on their drive…
Globalism Seeks to Kill the Nation-State
International government threatens the whole planet.
Technology
Could a controversial award-winning short story signal a new era of literary ‘AI slop’?
One of the winners of this year’s prestigious Commonwealth Short Story Prize has been accused of using artificial intelligence to write his entry “Serpent in the Grove”. Does the controversy signal a new era of literary “AI slop” – or merely a crisis in reading?
Finance/Economy/Energy
China’s Crude Import Slowdown Eases Asia Supply Strain From Gulf Shock
China’s sharp drop in crude imports is freeing up supplies for the rest of Asia, helping refiners secure more cargoes and preventing a deeper regional shortage at a time when supplies from the Persian Gulf remain constrained.
The energy shock is not over yet
Even if the strait reopens, energy flows will take months to normalise, and governments will still face tricky trade-offs and the potential need to impose curbs on fuel demand.
QatarEnergy Extends LNG Force Majeure Into August
Originally, the force majeure was set to run until early July. The declaration followed Iranian strikes on Qatar’s LNG hub that caused extensive damage.
Next boss warns of ‘dramatic’ fall in entry-level jobs
Lord Wolfson told the BBC that just two years ago, Next typically received 10 applicants for every job in its shops, but that number had since risen to 19.
Man-made Climate Change
Energy Apartheid And The Climate Embargo Starving Africa Of Power
Kenya’s shelved Microsoft data center exposes the human cost of green dogma.
Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Net Zero Dream
Unless the current crop of left-liberal governments in Europe and allied capitals is replaced by administrations willing to confront economic and physical reality, they will continue their tremendously destructive course.
Health
Disembodied Human BRAINS Being Kept ALIVE for Drug Tests – But Are They CONSCIOUS?
Startup revives brains from the deceased to test treatments for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s
💎 Fascinating Finds
Your Immune System Remembers Obesity for up to a Decade
New research suggests obesity may leave a long-lasting “memory” on the immune system, even years after weight loss.
Scientists discover a third eye hidden in the human body and the reason it’s there
Called the pineal gland, the organ has been described by physicians since the ancient Greeks, but had been suspected to have evolved separately from the eyes until the new findings found a link to how humanity’s distant ancestors used their eyes.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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Everything Jay Martin says is true except there may be a fourth door. Professor Xueqin Jiang has another theory and it fits with the the two old ladies running Promethian Action and both claim different long term plans may be at work. They both may be right at the same time and their assessments appear to be based on forcing the world to rely on the US for energy and thereby the dollar. I’m not convinced of either but both approaches feel plausible.
Willsi my man.is that u my man