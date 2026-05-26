The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
16h

Everything Jay Martin says is true except there may be a fourth door. Professor Xueqin Jiang has another theory and it fits with the the two old ladies running Promethian Action and both claim different long term plans may be at work. They both may be right at the same time and their assessments appear to be based on forcing the world to rely on the US for energy and thereby the dollar. I’m not convinced of either but both approaches feel plausible.

Reply
Share
Savvas Alexandrou's avatar
Savvas Alexandrou
17h

Willsi my man.is that u my man

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture