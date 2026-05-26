China has ‘unexpectedly’ stopped an Asian energy crisis so far.

“Prices just got high enough that [Chinese importers] thought ‘we’ll just draw down our inventories’,” Brouhard said.

Chinese crude imports in May are now tracking around 6.6 million barrels a day, the lowest level since 2016, Kpler data showed. Weaker refining activity and lower exports of refined products are weighing on domestic operations, sharply reducing Beijing’s crude purchases from Russia, Africa and parts of the Americas, according to the data provider.

Asia has been bearing the brunt of Gulf disruptions since the start of the Iran war, as major importers—including China, India, Japan and South Korea—heavily rely on oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Last year, the region sourced roughly 60% of its imported oil from the Middle East.

“China took its foot off the gas on buying oil,” Michelle Brouhard, head of policy and geopolitical risk at Kpler, said. “When they stop importing, it allows the rest of the market to breathe.”

China’s sharp drop in crude imports is freeing up supplies for the rest of Asia, helping refiners secure more cargoes and preventing a deeper regional shortage at a time when supplies from the Persian Gulf remain constrained.

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