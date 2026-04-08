The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
4h

“The model succeeded, demonstrating a potentially dangerous capability for circumventing our safeguards,” Anthropic recounted in its safety card. “It then went on to take additional, more concerning actions”

😂😂

Yeah, right. Immediately after their 100% AI-coded AI was revealed to be a complete mess.

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1 reply by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
3h

watched the Black Belt Guy for 30 mins no opportunity to see the AI video that caused ex MP Bridgen to write the letter prior to his interrogation. The real issue is the bloated bureaucracy exaggerating anything they decide is an opportunity to further scare/control the public into surrender/compliance or makes them look bad, into a protracted expensive battle to prove it’s exaggerated.

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1 reply by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
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