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Hours After Ceasefire, Iran’s Lavan Oil Refinery Hit as Fragile Truce Wobbles The incident came shortly after Iran, the United States and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire, an 11th-hour deal that appeared to pull back from a wider escalation. Within hours of the announcement, reports of fresh hostilities emerged across the region.

UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain report attacks despite Iran-US ceasefire The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday said its air defences “are actively engaging” incoming missiles and drones from Iran.

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill 12, wound dozens The latest attacks come a day after Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 had risen to 1,530, with 4,812 people wounded.

Massive fire engulfs oil storage tanks near Baghdad Video showed orange flames and thick black smoke pouring from “black oil” storage tanks in Nahrawan near Baghdad, Iraq.

UK pulls military staff from Iraq over fears they will be targets for Iran missiles The Ministry of Defence (MoD) removed staff from Iraq, while personnel being sent to the UK’s military exercises against Isis in the country have had upcoming deployments cancelled, with the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran being cited.

Why Britain’s Lone Warship in Iran Warzone Withdrew After Reported Hit Britain’s warship HMS Dragon has withdrawn from active operations after the Ministry of Defense denied reports that Hezbollah missiles had struck a British warship in the Mediterranean.

Senior BBC Iran reporter exposed as opposition activist After a top reporter at the BBC drew outrage for publishing a quote demanding Iran be nuked, she’s been revealed as a dedicated regime change activist whose career was launched by a CIA-founded propaganda network.

Chile backs Argentina on Falklands in joint statement Chile has reiterated its support for Argentina’s claim over the Falkland Islands, according to a joint statement issued following a meeting between the two countries’ leaders.

Taiwan opposition leader visits China on what she calls a ‘journey to peace’ The visit is the first by a Taiwanese opposition leader in a decade and comes ahead of a meeting in Beijing between Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to take place in May.

The shameful silence over Nigeria’s Palm Sunday massacre Why do the media continue to downplay the Islamist slaughter of Nigeria’s Christians?