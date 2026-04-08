Ceasefire but attacks continue & Today's Must-Reads (8 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
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👀 Worth Watching
Unacceptable Oppression by Police?!
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Hours After Ceasefire, Iran’s Lavan Oil Refinery Hit as Fragile Truce Wobbles
The incident came shortly after Iran, the United States and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire, an 11th-hour deal that appeared to pull back from a wider escalation. Within hours of the announcement, reports of fresh hostilities emerged across the region.
UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain report attacks despite Iran-US ceasefire
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday said its air defences “are actively engaging” incoming missiles and drones from Iran.
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill 12, wound dozens
The latest attacks come a day after Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 had risen to 1,530, with 4,812 people wounded.
Massive fire engulfs oil storage tanks near Baghdad
Video showed orange flames and thick black smoke pouring from “black oil” storage tanks in Nahrawan near Baghdad, Iraq.
UK pulls military staff from Iraq over fears they will be targets for Iran missiles
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) removed staff from Iraq, while personnel being sent to the UK’s military exercises against Isis in the country have had upcoming deployments cancelled, with the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran being cited.
Why Britain’s Lone Warship in Iran Warzone Withdrew After Reported Hit
Britain’s warship HMS Dragon has withdrawn from active operations after the Ministry of Defense denied reports that Hezbollah missiles had struck a British warship in the Mediterranean.
Senior BBC Iran reporter exposed as opposition activist
After a top reporter at the BBC drew outrage for publishing a quote demanding Iran be nuked, she’s been revealed as a dedicated regime change activist whose career was launched by a CIA-founded propaganda network.
Chile backs Argentina on Falklands in joint statement
Chile has reiterated its support for Argentina’s claim over the Falkland Islands, according to a joint statement issued following a meeting between the two countries’ leaders.
Taiwan opposition leader visits China on what she calls a ‘journey to peace’
The visit is the first by a Taiwanese opposition leader in a decade and comes ahead of a meeting in Beijing between Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to take place in May.
The shameful silence over Nigeria’s Palm Sunday massacre
Why do the media continue to downplay the Islamist slaughter of Nigeria’s Christians?
Britain needs a moral core
The UK’s greatest vulnerability isn’t its weakened military but its lack of spiritual depth
Technology
The secret, never-before-used CIA tool that helped find airman downed in Iran: ‘If your heart is beating, we will find you’
The secret technology uses long-range quantum magnetometry to find the electromagnetic fingerprint of a human heartbeat and pairs the data with artificial intelligence software to isolate the signature from background noise.
Anthropic says its latest AI model is too powerful for public release and that it broke containment during testing
“The model succeeded, demonstrating a potentially dangerous capability for circumventing our safeguards,” Anthropic recounted in its safety card. “It then went on to take additional, more concerning actions.”
‘Eyes on the Road’: Thousands of U.S. Cities Merging Cameras With AI to Surveil Americans in Their Cars
Camera-based automatic license plate readers, installed at major intersections, bridges and highway off-ramps, capture the license plate data of passing vehicles, along with images of the vehicle and time stamps. These systems are using AI to create a vast, searchable database that can be integrated with other law enforcement data repositories.
UK Foreign Affairs Committee Calls for Government Agency to Police Online “Disinformation”
A parliamentary committee just proposed giving a GCHQ-adjacent agency the power to decide which speech counts as a national security threat.
Finance/Economy/Energy
My Quest to Solve Bitcoin’s Great Mystery
Bitcoin’s creator has hidden behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto for 17 years. But a trail of clues buried deep in crypto lore led to a 55-year-old computer scientist named Adam Back.
Hedge funds make record bets against European stocks
The number of short disclosures against stocks listed in Europe increased to nearly 12,000 in the first three months of this year, according to figures from data provider Breakout Point. That is the highest level since short disclosure rules were introduced in 2012.
JPMorgan Flags Oil Shock as New Inflation Driver
Jamie Dimon warns the Middle East war and energy shock could drive persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and potential recession risks, unlike the shorter 2022 spike.
Health
Will this heroic Australian finally bring the covid criminals to justice?
Jayden Beale, is single-handedly bringing what he hopes to be the largest human rights case in the world: one that will finally show how governments experimented on the general public with drugs that were neither proved safe or effective.
‘Textbook Conflict of Interest’: Did Blackstone Pressure FDA to Reverse Course on Moderna mRNA Flu Vaccine?
In 2024, Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative assets manager, launched a $750 million investment in Moderna to support the development of its mRNA flu vaccine. In February, the FDA rejected a review of the vaccine’s Phase 3 clinical trial. By early March, the head of the agency’s vaccine division was gone from the FDA, and the review was back on.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Mystery surrounds death of NINTH scientist tied to US secrets as disturbing pattern grows
Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), passed away on July 30, 2023 at the age of 59.
Scientists say 7 days of meditation can rewire your brain
A single week of intensive meditation and mind-body practices led to measurable changes across the brain and body. Researchers observed improved brain efficiency, boosted immune signaling, and increased natural pain relief chemicals in participants’ blood. The effects even promoted neuron growth and stronger brain connectivity. Surprisingly, the experience mirrored psychedelic-like brain states—without any drugs involved.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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“The model succeeded, demonstrating a potentially dangerous capability for circumventing our safeguards,” Anthropic recounted in its safety card. “It then went on to take additional, more concerning actions”
😂😂
Yeah, right. Immediately after their 100% AI-coded AI was revealed to be a complete mess.
watched the Black Belt Guy for 30 mins no opportunity to see the AI video that caused ex MP Bridgen to write the letter prior to his interrogation. The real issue is the bloated bureaucracy exaggerating anything they decide is an opportunity to further scare/control the public into surrender/compliance or makes them look bad, into a protracted expensive battle to prove it’s exaggerated.