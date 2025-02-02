CDC can't provide any evidence that Covid vaccines don't alter DNA · Digital IDs: public will gladly sacrifice privacy for efficiency & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 27 January-2 February 2025
Editor's Spotlight
“No Records Found” – Segment 2: CDC Provides Zero Support for its Statement that COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Alter DNA.
Once again, ICAN challenged the “leading” health agency on the planet to provide records that support a statement on its website—this time for its conclusory claim that “COVID-19 vaccines do not alter DNA.”
But while CDC responded that “subject matter experts have informed us that it is not biologically possible for the vaccines to change or interact with an individual’s DNA,” it couldn’t find a single record to support that statement.
Tony Blair: Bring in digital IDs to get tough on populism
It is, Blair suggests, only by fully harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) that ministers can deliver the improvements to public services that voters want while also achieving the savings the Treasury needs.
The prime minister has promised to turn Britain into an “AI superpower”, with plans for digital driving licences and passports being discussed in Whitehall. But, Blair tells me, Starmer must go further. He insists the Labour government should introduce a universal digital ID system.
“We need to take a firm decision that we’re going for digital ID. We are putting in place the building blocks for it, so that’s good. But we should embrace it fully and roll it out as soon as we can because it will have an immediate set of benefits.”
“There will be a big debate coming down the line — and this is the political argument people should have — which is: how much privacy are you prepared to trade for efficiency? That’s the real question around technology and public services. My view is that people are actually prepared to trade quite a lot.”
On crime there are other innovations that Blair thinks could help. He wants live facial recognition technology — which has been piloted in London and Wales — to be brought in around the country.
Quick Hits
Trump administration wants ‘regime change’ in the UK as Starmer replaces Trudeau as hate figure.
The UK/US special relationship has morphed into deep antipathy for the Starmer government from the new White House administration
JD Vance says Rory Stewart has ‘low IQ’ in Christian values clash.
The dispute arose after the vice-president claimed in his first interview since taking office that there was a religious justification for the America First policies of President Trump’s new administration.
Jan. 6 rioter recently pardoned by Trump shot, killed by Indiana sheriff’s deputy while resisting arrest.
Indiana State Police said the traffic stop led to the deputy attempting to arrest Matthew Huttle, but Huttle allegedly resisted and struggled with the officer. This “altercation” led to the deputy firing his gun and killing Huttle.
Norway’s government collapses over EU spat.
Centre Party leader and Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said he could not accept the directives in the EU's fourth clean energy package, which aims to increase renewable energy and encourage more energy-efficient infrastructure construction.
Tulsi Gabbard Refused to Back Down on Edward Snowden. It Could Tank Her Nomination.
Facing more than a dozen questions about her views on the NSA leaker, Gabbard held her ground at her DNI confirmation hearing.
The case of the radical ‘Zizian’ vegan trans cult and the shooting death of border patrol agent.
The murder of a US Border Patrol agent near the Canadian border appears to be linked to a radical leftist trans militant cult accused of killings across the country.
Donald Trump good for the planet? You better believe it.
With RFK Jr at his side, nature could benefit from an unlikely dynamic duo.
Many so-called experts will owe RFK Jr. an apology in 4 years.
If Kennedy is correct about the danger of fluoride with regard to IQ loss — and he clearly is — what else is he correct about with regard to his other warnings pertaining to fluoride? Or for that matter, every other health issue he has been rightfully waving a red flag about for the last few decades?
Corrupt Democrats Paid by Big Pharma Trying to Block Robert F. Kennedy’s Appointment.
Warren’s outrage against Kennedy is explained by her annual payment of $821,941 in campaign contributions from Big Pharma whose vaccines have done extraordinary damage to people’s health. Warren is the second highest paid Big Pharma senator after Bernie Sanders $1,417,811.
Chris Whitty made one Covid vaccine admission that caused my jaw to hit the floor.
Chris Whitty told the Covid Inquiry last week that the decision to make Covid vaccines mandatory was “100% political”.
The truth about Covid vaccines may finally be coming to light.
It is an indisputable fact that the UK adult public were urged, en masse, to take up the vaccines, regardless of age or risk profile.
Vaccine safety alert: Jab rolled out to millions 'could cause neurological illness', health chiefs warn.
The alert, issued by US health chiefs, concerns a jab that protects against respiratory syncytial virus (or RSV), which was rolled out to vulnerable people in Britain for the first time last year.
The Evidence Clearly Shows Sea Levels Were Meters Higher Than Today A Few Millennia Ago.
Fifteen more new studies published in 2024 document meters-higher sea levels across the world during the Mid-Holocene, when CO2 hovered near 260 ppm.
In Case You Missed It
F.A.A. to Investigate Exhaustion Among Air Traffic Controllers.
In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, there were 503 air traffic control lapses that the F.A.A. preliminarily categorized as “significant,” 65 percent more than in the prior year, according to internal agency reports reviewed by The Times. During that period, air traffic increased about 4 percent.
Must NOT Reads
Study says climate change made conditions that fed California wildfires more likely, more intense.
“Human-caused climate change increased the likelihood and intensity of the hot, dry and windy conditions that fanned the flames of the recent devastating Southern California wildfires, a scientific study found”.
Fascinating Finds
Archaeologists Unearth Vast and Ancient Underground City in Central Iran.
Carved out of the bedrock were an array of passageways leading in many different directions. They would have been suitable for occupation or for discrete travel between locations.
DNA Reveals Surprise Twist About Christopher Columbus.
Last year, a decades-long investigation led by forensics scientist José Antonio Lorente from the University of Granada in Spain came out in support of claims that Columbus may not be of Italian heritage after all, but was actually born somewhere in Spain to parents of Jewish ancestry.
Babies Learn Language Even Earlier Than We Realized, Study Reveals.
This amazing process starts as early as four months old, shaking up the old belief that babies learn these patterns only after tuning in to their native language between 6 and 12 months of age.
Asteroid fragments upend theory of how life on Earth bloomed.
Not only does asteroid Bennu contain all 5 of the nucleobases that form DNA and RNA on Earth and 14 of the 20 amino acids found in known proteins, the asteroid’s amino acids hold a surprise. On Earth, amino acids in living organisms predominantly have a ‘left-handed’ chemical structure. Bennu, however, contains nearly equal amounts of these structures and their ‘right-handed’, mirror-image forms, calling into question scientists’ hypothesis that asteroids similar to this one might have seeded life on Earth.
