📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 49,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 2 February 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

“No Records Found” – Segment 2: CDC Provides Zero Support for its Statement that COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Alter DNA. Once again, ICAN challenged the “leading” health agency on the planet to provide records that support a statement on its website—this time for its conclusory claim that “COVID-19 vaccines do not alter DNA.” But while CDC responded that “subject matter experts have informed us that it is not biologically possible for the vaccines to change or interact with an individual’s DNA,” it couldn’t find a single record to support that statement.

Tony Blair: Bring in digital IDs to get tough on populism It is, Blair suggests, only by fully harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) that ministers can deliver the improvements to public services that voters want while also achieving the savings the Treasury needs. The prime minister has promised to turn Britain into an “AI superpower”, with plans for digital driving licences and passports being discussed in Whitehall. But, Blair tells me, Starmer must go further. He insists the Labour government should introduce a universal digital ID system. “We need to take a firm decision that we’re going for digital ID. We are putting in place the building blocks for it, so that’s good. But we should embrace it fully and roll it out as soon as we can because it will have an immediate set of benefits.” “There will be a big debate coming down the line — and this is the political argument people should have — which is: how much privacy are you prepared to trade for efficiency? That’s the real question around technology and public services. My view is that people are actually prepared to trade quite a lot.” On crime there are other innovations that Blair thinks could help. He wants live facial recognition technology — which has been piloted in London and Wales — to be brought in around the country.



🗣 Quality Quotes

“There are three classes of people: those who see. Those who see when they are shown. Those who do not see.” Leonardo da Vinci

📖 Today’s Book

🎞️ Worth Watching

RFK Jr says Operation Warp Speed “was an extraordinary accomplishment which showed demonstration of leadership by President Trump”.

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

🥊 Quick Hits

👀 In Case You Missed It

F.A.A. to Investigate Exhaustion Among Air Traffic Controllers. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, there were 503 air traffic control lapses that the F.A.A. preliminarily categorized as “significant,” 65 percent more than in the prior year, according to internal agency reports reviewed by The Times. During that period, air traffic increased about 4 percent.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Study says climate change made conditions that fed California wildfires more likely, more intense. “Human-caused climate change increased the likelihood and intensity of the hot, dry and windy conditions that fanned the flames of the recent devastating Southern California wildfires, a scientific study found”.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Archaeologists Unearth Vast and Ancient Underground City in Central Iran. Carved out of the bedrock were an array of passageways leading in many different directions. They would have been suitable for occupation or for discrete travel between locations.

DNA Reveals Surprise Twist About Christopher Columbus. Last year, a decades-long investigation led by forensics scientist José Antonio Lorente from the University of Granada in Spain came out in support of claims that Columbus may not be of Italian heritage after all, but was actually born somewhere in Spain to parents of Jewish ancestry.

Babies Learn Language Even Earlier Than We Realized, Study Reveals. This amazing process starts as early as four months old, shaking up the old belief that babies learn these patterns only after tuning in to their native language between 6 and 12 months of age.

Asteroid fragments upend theory of how life on Earth bloomed. Not only does asteroid Bennu contain all 5 of the nucleobases that form DNA and RNA on Earth and 14 of the 20 amino acids found in known proteins, the asteroid’s amino acids hold a surprise. On Earth, amino acids in living organisms predominantly have a ‘left-handed’ chemical structure. Bennu, however, contains nearly equal amounts of these structures and their ‘right-handed’, mirror-image forms, calling into question scientists’ hypothesis that asteroids similar to this one might have seeded life on Earth.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions