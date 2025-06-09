The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

ArnoldF
5h

How does this book relate to his other book Tragedy and Hope? Some people think there is no way he would have been allowed to reveal the true realities of events.

Martin Bassani
1h

Both Anglo-American Establishment and Tragedy and Hope are essential reads to better understand our current reality.

