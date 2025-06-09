Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
The Anglo-American Establishment by Carroll Quigley
Quigley exposes the secret society's established in London in 1891, by Cecil Rhodes. Quigley explains how these men worked in union to begin their society to control the world. He explains how all the wars from that time were deliberately created to control the economies of all the nations.
“No country that values its safety should allow what the Milner group accomplished - that is, that a small number of men would be able to wield such power in administration and politics, should be given almost complete control over the publication of documents relating to their actions, should be able to exercise such influence over the avenues of information that create public opinion, and should be able to monopolize so completely the writing and the teaching of the history of their own period.” - Carroll Quigley
You can buy the book here
How does this book relate to his other book Tragedy and Hope? Some people think there is no way he would have been allowed to reveal the true realities of events.
Both Anglo-American Establishment and Tragedy and Hope are essential reads to better understand our current reality.