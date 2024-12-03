Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Community-minded Utah mom and preschool teacher Brianne Dressen wanted to play her part in helping to end the pandemic that shut down the world in 2020. What better way than to roll up her sleeves and participate in a clinical trial for the eagerly anticipated Covid vaccines? But something went terribly, terribly wrong.



Part memoir, part medical mystery, part social commentary, Worth a Shot? tells the true story of what happened to Brianne’s body, mind, and spirit as she found herself embroiled in a medical, political, and cultural nightmare that had been looming over America for decades. This compelling page-turner reveals how Brianne uncovers unsettling truths about the dark side of the pharmaceutical industry, leading her to question its control not just over doctors and drug trials, but also over free speech and the federal government.



Worth a Shot? chronicles Brianne’s journey as she discovers the intricate web of systemic failures that affect the health of millions worldwide, and unwittingly becomes a global advocate for a cause that nobody wants to believe exists. As she bravely battles the far-reaching influence of giant corporations, readers will be touched by the surprising allies who come to her aid, and the unexpected friendships made along the way.



Worth a Shot? is a beautifully written and inspirational real-life account that will leave you questioning your own worldview. So much more than a whistleblower’s story, this book ultimately serves as a poignant reminder of the power of the human spirit as it fights to emerge from adversity with love . . . love for oneself, love for one’s community, and love for one's country.



(All proceeds from the sale of Worth a Shot? will be donated to React19 and UKCVFamily.)

