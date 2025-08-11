The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ButButButBut..'s avatar
ButButButBut..
31m

Thank you for the information about Carol Roth's book. I've ordered it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture