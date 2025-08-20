The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MeriBear's avatar
MeriBear
6h

I had a small law firm. I applied for the business grant. I was turned down as we were too small. Five employees.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
5h

Carol is correct. However, the misdeeds were done more state by state. Georgia, where I live, opened up on April 23, 2020, after 6 weeks of shutdowns. Gov. Brian Kemp drew Trump’s ire, but he stayed steadfast. I got my haircut from my local salon owner on April 23, 2020. I’ll always be grateful for Kemp and DeSantis for bravely leading the way. In nearby NC it was run by Dem tyrant Roy Cooper - it stayed shutdown for quite sometime. Many people from NC crossed the border to trade - hurting small businesses in NC.

All states run by tyrant Dems stayed shutdown, but big business and liquor stores could run fine. It was dystopian nonsense, but American progressives loved it. Protesting / rioting for BLM was fine in CA, but you sure as 💩 better not go to the beach or let your kids play in the outdoor playground. It was insane. I can’t believe fools want Newsom to be President…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture