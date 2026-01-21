Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

🔥Top Stories

Air Force One forced to turn back after ‘mechanical issue’…

Davos 2026 opens under Larry Fink’s quiet reign…

Hidden-camera footage claims elites discuss weather manipulation…

Buying Greenland could cost the U.S. up to $700bn…

UK refuses transparency over expanding U.S. military footprint…

America’s debt becomes Europe’s leverage in Greenland showdown…

Trump posts map echoing North American ‘Technate’ vision…

Canada quietly war-games a hypothetical U.S. invasion…

Chernobyl loses power amid renewed Russian strikes…

Jeffrey Sachs: the US–Israel hybrid war on Iran explained…

Why power, not capital, will decide the AI wars…

Stock market morphs into a political control mechanism…

Danish pension fund dumps $100m in U.S. Treasuries…

Australia passes sweeping hate speech law, free speech alarm grows…

Carbon tracking shifts from ‘choice’ to system enforcement…

Disgraced gene-editing scientist plans controversial return…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight