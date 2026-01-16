Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

🔥Top Stories

Israel urged US to delay Iran strike over missile strain…

Negev tremor sparks speculation of covert Israeli nuclear test…

Venezuelan opposition leader gifts Trump Nobel Peace Prize medal…

FBI raids Washington Post reporter over alleged Pentagon leak…

Joe Rogan likens ICE tactics to authoritarian policing…

UK welcomes illegal migrants while banning Dutch activist…

Trump threatens Insurrection Act over Minnesota unrest…

UK moves to ease reservist call-ups for war readiness…

Ukraine hunts two million alleged draft evaders…

Former UN insider warns of global digital ID dangers…

‘Grok bikini scandal’ exposes digital ID creep…

Fed ‘self-financing’ myth masks taxpayer burden…

RFK-style diet challenges decades of saturated-fat dogma…

Criminalizing climate dissent gains activist momentum…

Study finds extinction rates falling, climate not primary driver…

Body resurrects cells marked for death, solving 50-year mystery…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight