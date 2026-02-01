*** We are currently in a fifth-generation warfare, attacked from all sides by misinformation, social engineering and behavioural nudging. From Covid to Epstein (and everything in between) this newsletter has tried to inform you about what’s going on without influencing you. I want you to come to your own conclusions and help us all learn together

***

Before we get into the week’s most read stories, can you guess who Epstein’s sex empire is being blamed on? The CIA? Mossad? MI6? All three?

No, it was the Russians, of course.

Only a day after the latest tranche of Epstein files have further embarrassed the World’s elite - whilst protecting the ones that really matter - the latest (and most boring, obvious and lazy) excuse is it woz the Russians wot dun it!

🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week

America’s ‘forbidden’ places exposed in new map showing hidden islands, secret labs and billionaire-only clubs Beyond the familiar landmarks lie heavily restricted sites, including military installations guarding national secrets, private islands closed to outsiders, and remote structures deemed too dangerous to enter. Tulsi Gabbard Releases Documents that PROVE it Was Barack Obama who Led the Russiagate Conspiracy and Coup Against Donald Trump – Documents Have Been Turned Over to the DOJ Gabbard released one House Intelligence Report that had been locked up in a CIA vault for almost a decade! Trump splits with Vance over Minneapolis shooting US president says he does not think Alex Pretti was an ‘assassin’ Labour opens door to ‘Stalinist’ 15-minute cities across Britain Under the scheme, drivers would need a residents’ permit that allows 100 days of free travel per year through six traffic filters during operating hours. The complex far-left network that helped put Alex Pretti in harm’s way — including encrypted chats, street alerts A national network of socialist, communist and Marxist-Leninist cells in the United States leveraged the tragic fatality into a nationwide protest operation. While grief and outrage over Pretti’s death is genuine, the network’s real-time rapid response, using short sensational video clips and emojis as weapons of propaganda, offers a window into the disciplined logistics, messaging and coordination of far-left warriors fomenting insurgency-like confrontation with authorities. TikTok’s new owners accused of censoring Minneapolis ICE shooting, blocking word ‘Epstein’ In a late Monday statement on X, TikTok US’ new owners wrote: “We’re continuing to resolve a major infrastructure issue triggered by a power outage at one of our US data center partner sites.” IMF prepares for global run on US dollar The EU should issue more common debt to provide investors with an alternative safe asset to gold and US Treasuries, the Fund’s managing director said The Fatal Limits Of The Technocrat Class The Technocrat’s answer for any problem is technology, ie, “there is an app for that.” When their technocratic solution fails, they will say they didn’t have enough data in the first place, so the answer is obviously more technology and collecting more data. There is never an analog solution to any problem. The mechanistic worldview of Technocracy traps the technocrats in a closed-circuit loop. Why Israeli counterterrorism tactics are showing up in Minnesota Over the past two decades, U.S. immigration officials have maintained a close relationship with the Israeli government. This collaboration has included trips ferrying high-level U.S. law enforcement officials around Israel, joint training for immigration officers, and technology transfers that have put sophisticated surveillance capabilities in the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The result has been an increasing mind meld between security agencies in Israel and the United States. ‘Shockingly Inappropriate’: Legal Experts Slam Judges’ Guide Over Climate Bias Claims A gold-standard guide used by judges nationwide to address subjects they are not particularly versed in is drawing criticism over the latest edition’s inclusion of purported ideological bias focused on its climate section.

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." "Excellent- every day this is my best read!" "This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content."

🔖 This Week’s Top Book

The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World by Douglas Valentine

📽️ Worth Watching

Erik Bethel, former World Bank Director, looks at how the collapse of the US Dollar scenario would play out.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Video evidence and eye witness accounts: Why people see different things Why can people watch the same video footage and see different things? Neuroscience can help explain Study Finds Meat Eaters Are More Likely to Live to 100, But There’s a Catch This study focused on adults aged 80 and older, whose nutritional needs differ markedly from those of younger people. As we age, physiological changes alter both how much we eat and what nutrients we need. Energy expenditure drops, while muscle mass, bone density, and appetite often decline. These shifts increase the risk of malnutrition and frailty. Why “read more” may be the most underrated thinking advice we have Reading isn’t just writing prep; together, reading and writing help writers think and generate original ideas through extended cognition.

