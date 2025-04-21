Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
The Screwtape Letters by C. S. Lewis
The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis is a fascinating, witty, and thought-provoking exploration of human nature and morality, told from a devilishly unique perspective.
In a series of letters, the senior demon Screwtape instructs his nephew Wormwood, a novice tempter, on the art of corrupting souls and steering humans away from "the Enemy" (God).
As Screwtape shares his dark wisdom, readers gain a fresh and ironic look at human frailties, relationships, and the subtle tactics that tempt people toward self-doubt and moral compromise.
With clever humour and piercing insights, Lewis crafts a timeless satire that’s as entertaining as it is profound, making readers reflect on their own lives through the eyes of a demon bent on leading humans astray.
