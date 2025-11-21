Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Climate Change Hoax Argument: the history and science that expose a major international deception by C. Paul Smith

Many people believe that a consensus of scientists agree that humans are causing climate change that will cause catastrophic damage to the planet if we do not immediately enact numerous laws and practices to stop it. But those who believe insist that settled science has proved it, and they refuse to debate it, and they cannot explain scientific reasons to support it. In fact. The science does not support it—not the “human-caused” part, not the catastrophic damage part, and especially not the assertion that most scientists agree with it. The claim that humans are causing catastrophic climate change is a hoax.

The Climate Change Hoax Argument presents the history of the hoax and the science that refutes the hoax. After reading this book you will be able to discuss the basic climate principles, and you will be able to intelligently discuss and refute the claims of environmental extremists that humans are destroying the planet.

Hundreds of renowned scientists from around the world dispute the claims of the IPCC that human-caused climate change is an existential threat to the world. Here are five such statements:

This is the “worst scientific scandal in the history . . . When people come to know what the truth is, they will feel deceived by science and scientists.” --Dr. Kiminori Itoh, environmental physical chemist (Japan)

“So far, real measurements give no ground for concern about catastrophic future warming.” --Dr. Jarl R. Ahlbeck, chemical engineer, Abo Akademi University (Finland)

The IPCC “Summaries have distorted the science.” --Dr. Philip Lloyd, nuclear physicist (South Africa) and former IPCC lead author

The IPCC’s assertion of consensus in support of its AGW claim is “really outrageous and unethical.” --Dr. William M. Briggs, climate statistician and Assoc. Editor of Monthly Weather Review

“[C]urrent alarm over carbon dioxide is mistaken. . . Fears about man-made global warming are unwarranted and are not based on good science.” --Dr. Will Happer, Professor at the Department of Physics at Princeton University and Former Director of Energy Research at the Dept. of Energy

“Climate Change” is the current mantra of the environmental extremists who insist that humans are destroying the earth by emitting too much CO₂ into the atmosphere. These extremists insist that the use of fossil fuels is the root cause of this pending doom, and that if all nations do not immediately take drastic steps towards eliminating fossil fuels then the earth will be destroyed in ten years. They call this an “existential threat.” But they are wrong.

Current and continued use of fossil fuels will not lead to the destruction of the earth; neither is it causing increased global warming that will cause this destruction; neither is it causing a rise of sea level that will devastate mankind; neither is it causing an increased number and intensity of tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods or droughts.

Science does not support a finding of increases in extreme weather. Some scientists asserted such extremist conclusions, but more and more scientists are abandoning the politically correct global warming/climate change movement as they are beginning to see the falsehoods, deceptions, and rigged predictions of those who are using “climate change” as a pawn in their attempts to bring about a one-world socialist, totalitarian government.

The purpose of this book is to educate people and to alert them that the claim of human-caused climate change is a hoax, and that those claiming it have the burden to prove it. They insist the debate is over in order to avoid their fraud from being exposed. Until now the hoax has shielded them from having to prove their case, or even to debate the science. But the charade is over.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

