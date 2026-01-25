Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Zone 23: A Novel by C. J. Hopkins

A darkly comic dystopian satire about being human—all too human.



In a post-catastrophic dystopian future—peaceful, prosperous, and corporate-controlled—non-conformity is a diagnosable disorder, and the human race is being genetically "corrected" to establish peace on Earth.



However, Taylor, a Class 3 Anti-Social Person confined to Quarantine Zone 23, and Valentina, a Variant-Positive Normal from the upscale Residential Communities, have other plans for their future. Their rebellion against the forces of Normality is a hilarious, heartbreaking affirmation of the anarchic human spirit and a defiant departure from the norms of both the genre sci-fi and literary novel.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

