Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

In this second volume of his Consent Factory essays, award-winning author and political satirist C. J. Hopkins continues his irreverent coverage of the mainstream media and political establishment's reaction to the presidency of Donald Trump and the so-called "new populism" that put him in office.

"Hilarious ... furious ... required reading ..." (Matt Taibbi, Rolling Stone), the essays in this collection cover the insanity of 2018 and 2019. Russiagate, mass "fascism" hysteria, the new McCarthyism, the war on dissent, the Hitlerization of Jeremy Corbyn, the demonization of the working classes, identity politics, and all the rest of the establishment's "war on populism."

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

