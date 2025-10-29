Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Psychopolitics: Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power by Byung-Chul Han

Exploring how neoliberalism has discovered the productive force of the psyche



Byung-Chul Han, a star of German philosophy, continues his passionate critique of neoliberalism, trenchantly describing a regime of technological domination that, in contrast to Foucault’s biopower, has discovered the productive force of the psyche.

In the course of discussing all the facets of neoliberal psychopolitics fueling our contemporary crisis of freedom, Han elaborates an analytical framework that provides an original theory of Big Data and a lucid phenomenology of emotion. But this provocative essay proposes counter models too, presenting a wealth of ideas and surprising alternatives at every turn.



