Busy weekend: Trump skips son's wedding, team recalled to Washington, Ivanka assassination claims and Gabbard resigns = something brewing in Iran & Today's Must-Reads (25 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
👀 Worth Watching
An extremely eloquent speech from this man who talks as if he’s prepared for this moment his whole life.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Tulsi Gabbard Resigns, Her Political Career Ruined by Allegiance to Trump
In a letter Friday to Trump later posted on social media, Gabbard says she is resigning because her husband, Abraham Williams, “has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”
Ivanka Trump Was Reportedly Targeted For Assassination By IRGC Terrorist
First Daughter Ivanka Trump was allegedly targeted in an assassination plot by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-trained terrorist seeking revenge for the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.
In Florida, Extremist Networks Are Hiding Behind Nonprofits
A new report shows how dangerous groups exploit legal protections.
Kremlin Vows ‘Total Solidarity’ With Cuba and Condemns U.S. Threats Against Island
“We reaffirm our total solidarity with Cuba,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement in which she condemned U.S. “intimidation, unilateral restrictive measures, threats and blackmail.”
Deep Underground: Inside the Army’s secret exercise beneath London
This week, beneath the streets of central London, hundreds of British Army soldiers have been running one of the most ambitious military exercises in a generation. They weren’t in a barracks, a field, or even a warehouse. They worked in the disused platforms of Charing Cross Underground Station, the same tunnels that have doubled as Hollywood film sets for blockbusters including James Bond. The exercise was set in a fictional scenario based in 2030, because that’s when military planners believe the threat from Russia could be at its most serious.
Why elites fear common sense
Populist common sense speaks to millions of people outside the technocratic-managerial elites
Finance/Economy/Energy
#324: The looming crash
Even if the flow of shipping through the Straits of Hormuz were to resume immediately – and there’s very little likelihood of that – more than enough damage has already been done to ensure that the economy will take a very big hit within a matter of months. This blow will initially be physical, not financial, though a severe financial crisis will follow swiftly in its wake.
Oil market at ‘tank bottoms’ in Asia, and Europe isn’t far behind
A large portion of that oil is needed to keep pipelines and storage systems running safely, leaving only a smaller share available for the market. Asia is already close to these so-called “minimum operating levels.”
The infantilism of an ‘ungovernable’ Britain
A good economy — one with widely shared economic growth — is a necessary condition for political stability in a liberal democracy. The fundamental problem is that the UK has not had that for two decades.
Man-made Climate Change
Germany’s AfD Party Calls Debunked Climate Scenarios “Greatest Fraud In Human History”
Germany’s No. 1 party – conservative AfD Party – calls for tangible consequences for politics, the media, and the judiciary after extreme emission scenario “RCP 8.5 is no longer scientifically serious and will no longer be used.
The climate scaremongers: What gives Ofcom the right to censor the truth about weather data?
THE Government’s state censor, Ofcom, is now actively attempting to clamp down on any debate about climate change that challenges establishment orthodoxy.
Health
Fit For Service? Royal Navy Fitness Test Pass Rates Fall Sharply
Between 2014 and 2015, 96.6 per cent of both men and women in the fleet passed their fitness tests on first attempt. However, 10 years later only 77 per cent of people passed the exams initially – a drop of almost 20 percentage points.
Inside the Great Vaccine Debate
For many months now a historic debate about vaccine safety and effectiveness has been unfolding in America’s regulatory agencies and recently the debate has escalated into open partisan warfare.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Vitamin C May Fight Cancer in a Surprising Way
Intravenous vitamin C may help fight cancer and reduce treatment side effects, though it remains experimental. Linus Pauling’s theory was flawed but partly correct.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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That man made perfect sense
That was an amazing eloquent speech!!!