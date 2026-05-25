Germany’s No. 1 party – conservative AfD Party – calls for tangible consequences for politics, the media, and the judiciary after extreme emission scenario “RCP 8.5 is no longer scientifically serious and will no longer be used.

The climate scaremongers: What gives Ofcom the right to censor the truth about weather data?

THE Government’s state censor, Ofcom, is now actively attempting to clamp down on any debate about climate change that challenges establishment orthodoxy.