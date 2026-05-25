The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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T Sumrall's avatar
T Sumrall
1h

That man made perfect sense

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Meme River's avatar
Meme River
2h

That was an amazing eloquent speech!!!

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