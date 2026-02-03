Build Back Better is the billionaires' template for wealth building & Today's Must-Reads (3 February 2026)
🔥Top Stories
CBS star hung with Epstein whilst his baby was in hospital…
DOJ “transparency” dump exposes victims’ names…
15-minute cities: urban convenience or managed containment?
Economic war on Iran dressed up as diplomacy and “unrest”…
Police power expands: biometrics turn your phone into evidence…
Warsh returns — is Wall Street bracing for another rescue?
Woke 2.0 hardens: purer, harsher, and openly punitive…
English countryside blasted for being too white…
Hollywood’s “biblical horror” turns faith into inverted symbolism…
Fuel scarcity quietly rewires the global trade machine…
Surplus energy thesis: growth is ending, elites won’t admit it…
Pfizer trial “miracles” — statistical theatre or real science?
Statin muscle pain mystery solved…
…and many more stories below.
🔦Editor’s Spotlight
Build Back Better…Build Back Better…that’s all I heard politicians say over and over again for a few years. From Boris Johnson in the UK to Joe Biden in the US, every politician around the world had the same catch phrase. Almost as if they were repeating a code from one of those Cold War Russian broadcasts. A signal to those in the know that the next phase of their plan was starting.
