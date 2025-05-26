Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

It is time to turn the page and end the chapter called COVID-19 once and for all. We have all suffered enough in our own personal ways. In this book, Ardis exposes the truth about COVID-19, the vaccines, and other dangerous drugs, providing many solutions to help everyone heal and become healthy again. In this book, you will discover:

Where COVID really came from and what it really is

Why many still suffer with symptoms now called “Long COVID”

What makes the vaccines and boosters such ticking-time bombs for many

Why no one should ever take the drug Remdesivir

Why some lost their taste and smell and how to get them back

What caused blood clots, heart problems, and diabetes after COVID and the vaccines

All Long COVID symptoms and vaccine injuries explained

Medical tests to perform and solutions to begin your healing journey

And much more!

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

