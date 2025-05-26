The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Giulia filippelli loewy's avatar
Giulia filippelli loewy
38m

I love Dr Ardis!

I have been following him since 2021… so easy to understand and yet so incredibly knowledgeable !

His book and his podcasts are an incredible help to navigate our times

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture