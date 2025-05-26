Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Moving Beyond the COVID-19 Lies : Restoring Health & Hope for Humanity by Bryan Ardis
It is time to turn the page and end the chapter called COVID-19 once and for all. We have all suffered enough in our own personal ways. In this book, Ardis exposes the truth about COVID-19, the vaccines, and other dangerous drugs, providing many solutions to help everyone heal and become healthy again. In this book, you will discover:
Where COVID really came from and what it really is
Why many still suffer with symptoms now called “Long COVID”
What makes the vaccines and boosters such ticking-time bombs for many
Why no one should ever take the drug Remdesivir
Why some lost their taste and smell and how to get them back
What caused blood clots, heart problems, and diabetes after COVID and the vaccines
All Long COVID symptoms and vaccine injuries explained
Medical tests to perform and solutions to begin your healing journey
And much more!
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
I love Dr Ardis!
I have been following him since 2021… so easy to understand and yet so incredibly knowledgeable !
His book and his podcasts are an incredible help to navigate our times