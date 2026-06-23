Don’t cry for Starmer, the perfect embodiment of a failing system…

Iran refuses IAEA access and says it alone will manage Hormuz…

Poland strips Zelenskyy of its highest state honour as it turns on Ukraine…

Marjorie Taylor Greene follows Tucker Carlson out of the Republican Party…

The sinister UN agencies plan to tax global shipping and aviation directly…

Space Race: China aims to dominate space & Earth-Moon economy by 2045…

UK’s internet becoming the most controlled in the democratic world…

US Government monitoring your internet searches…

Money velocity magic…

New studies link warming since the 1980s to rising solar radiation, not CO2…

Another Covid vaccine study found to rest on flawed science…