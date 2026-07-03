Brits to be bribed with incentives and discounts to accept digital surveillance & Today's Must-Reads (3 July 2026)
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4chan laughs at Ofcom’s fine demand with a hamster…
The written word is losing to spectacle and personality…
Thomas Paine’s Common Sense is America’s most essential document…
“White guilt” is liberal vanity poisoning race relations…
Putin adviser demands automatic nuclear strikes become mandatory doctrine…
RAF base drones launched from Russian shadow fleet tanker…
120 years of ocean data show heat changes unrelated to CO2…
NHS quietly rewrote folic acid warnings before mandatory food fortification…
…and many more stories below…
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