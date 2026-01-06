📖 Brendan O'Neill - Vibe Shift
The Revolt Against Wokeness, Greenism And Technocracy
Today’s reader recommended book is:
Vibe Shift: The Revolt Against Wokeness, Greenism And Technocracy by Brendan O’Neill
Trump is back in the White House. Corporations are junking DEI. The UK Supreme Court has been forced to remind everyone what a woman is. The ideologies that have so dominated politics – from wokeness to gender ideology to Net Zero – are colliding with reality and public opinion.
In Vibe Shift, Brendan O’Neill hails the revolt against the new elites, arguing it is a moment rich with opportunity, as well as a few pitfalls. Whatever else happens now, the old order is gone – and it isn’t coming back.
“The best, and funniest, writer we have on the multiple insanities gripping the Western world” ROD LIDDLE, columnist, The Sunday Times
“O’Neill is a fearless slayer of modern myths in all their forms.” KONSTANTIN KISIN, host Triggernometry
“Brendan O’Neill is the reincarnation of Christopher Hitchens, a devil’s advocate who is willing to always state his case clearly, convincingly and courageously.” NICK GILLESPIE, editor-at-large, Reason
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
Thank you for the recommendation. I pre-ordered Brendan O'Neill's book in advance of its February 1, 2026 release date.
My book recommendation is Atomic Dreams: The New Nuclear Evangelists and the Fight for the Future of Energy Hardcover, ebook, and audiobook – April 8, 2025 by Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow. https://www.amazon.com/Atomic-Dreams-Nuclear-Evangelists-Future/dp/1643753150
The chapter that features my advocacy for Diablo Canyon Power Plant extended operations is titled "The Guy in the Headband."