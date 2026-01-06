Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Trump is back in the White House. Corporations are junking DEI. The UK Supreme Court has been forced to remind everyone what a woman is. The ideologies that have so dominated politics – from wokeness to gender ideology to Net Zero – are colliding with reality and public opinion.

In Vibe Shift, Brendan O’Neill hails the revolt against the new elites, arguing it is a moment rich with opportunity, as well as a few pitfalls. Whatever else happens now, the old order is gone – and it isn’t coming back.



“The best, and funniest, writer we have on the multiple insanities gripping the Western world” ROD LIDDLE, columnist, The Sunday Times



“O’Neill is a fearless slayer of modern myths in all their forms.” KONSTANTIN KISIN, host Triggernometry



“Brendan O’Neill is the reincarnation of Christopher Hitchens, a devil’s advocate who is willing to always state his case clearly, convincingly and courageously.” NICK GILLESPIE, editor-at-large, Reason

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

